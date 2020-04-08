“In 1938, we could see that things were getting worse for the Jews.” It was Helga, 10, a self-proclaimed “protected” Jewish girl living in the Nazi capital of Berlin. It was Melmed’s idea.

Helga was keen to trouble her family and many other people throughout Europe. In October 1941 she and her family were deported from Berlin to the Jewish ghetto in Lodz, Poland. This was the beginning of a journey that helped shape Helga’s life forever.

“I was sent to Auschwitz in 1943 and then to Poppenbüttel, a concentration camp for young women,” she recalled to CBS News. “I was then sent to Bergen-Bersen in May 1945 and released there. I was 17 at the time [at the time of release] and weighed only 46 pounds.”

At sunset on Wednesday night, Helga, now 92, celebrates the Passover with millions of Jews around the world. This holiday, known in the Hebrew as Pesach, commemorates the Israelites’ escape from slavery in Egypt more than 3,000 years ago. Every year, the youngest child at the table asks “Four Questions” in Cedar, a holiday meal where escape stories are repeated every year. The first of these questions is, “What makes this night different from all other nights?” The question is especially true this year, given the unique and difficult times we live in.

Under the limitations of social distance due to the coronavirus, it is actually a very different night for everyone. Instead of traditional gatherings, many families greet each other through webcams. For some, it will be a lonely holiday isolated from loved ones. But as Helga and the number of remaining Holocaust survivors have fallen, this year’s Passover will not be far away from the most difficult things they have endured.

“I remember there was some Passover in the ghetto in 1942,” she told CBS News. “We remembered most of the things.”

“My dad provided coffee grounds and potato skin, reminding me that my mother made putty with mineral oil … looking back, it was a terrible time.” It was her father shot dead by the Nazis That was before she said.

Benjamin Ross, a 27-year-old from New Jersey, sees Passover as a time to pay tribute to his late grandfather, Lionel Ross, who was also a Holocaust survivor.

“Passover must have been an incredibly emotional time for him,” he told CBS News. “He always emphasized the joy of Cedar. The more laughs around the table, the happier he was.”

In 1944, Lionel’s Passover was suddenly interrupted when the Nazis stormed his home and took him and his family to a location in what is now Western Ukraine.

Lionel Ross [right], his brother Arnold [left], and his father Morris [1947 or 1948]. Immediately after arriving in the United States after surviving the Holocaust.

“He lost most of his family to the Nazis and survived Auschwitz, Merck, and Ebensee by luck and pure will,” his grandson told CBS News. “He was finally released by the Allies just one month after the Passover of 1945.”

Ravi Chime Zakros believes that the extraordinary situation of observing the Passover during this year’s pandemic is both an opportunity and a challenge. Many young people find out that they are taking on their own Seder for the first time, rather than giving up on their parents or grandparents, because their large families are separated by home orders.

“It provides a unique time for each to step up to the plate,” said Zacross, Chabad’s rabbi at Battery Park City in Lower Manhattan. “Judaism is not only a family tradition, but one that is privately invested.”

Another aspect of this holiday has a special resonance. According to Hagadah, an ancient text quoted in Cedar, the Israelites escaped Egypt after a series of ten plagues. In fact, the Jews were commanded to remain isolated at home while these plagues continued.

By being in his hometown, this year’s Passover reminds us of the original Bible roots.

“To some extent, this unique situation is very similar to the first Passover celebrated in Egypt,” Zakros observed. “It was celebrated with an intimate group of close relatives.”

That is what Helgamamelmed does this year.

“This year’s Passover is going to be a bit sad. My husband died two years ago. My son died last year. I have a family who can’t come here. My daughter living with, I celebrate her. ”

“I think it’s good to celebrate, but I think it’s more important that we believe in God and that he will look back at us someday. We don’t really need to celebrate. Everything we have Positive to think about and protect the blessings of. “

