Thinking of Kobe, coach as a mentor for daughters of athletes

A few of my newest riffs and rants:

A tirade: the country and the world lost a legend with the death of the former L.A. Lakers star Kobe Bryant. That he died with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna only contributes to the tragedy. Although the spotlight has been on Kobe, let us also keep the others who died in that helicopter crash in Calabasas in our prayers, especially John Altobelli, former head coach of the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod Baseball league, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa. Our participation in all families.

I cannot check all Kobe athletic statistics. I know he scored 81 points in one game – the second highest point in NBA history, behind only Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 in 1962. There is no doubt that he will be initiated as a sports legend in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

I loved the drama he always brought into play – like a one-man program and spoiler. People were jealous of his bravery and he was a kind of bad boy on the field. But he always played his game – full of power and unabashed because he was the undisputed king of the court. There was a beauty about him.

Boston is a difficult city for outsiders to win praise. But we value excellence. Boston gave Kobe a standing ovation when he played his last game here. We can be proud of that.

Some say that death is the equalizer and in some respects I agree. Both Kobe and Altobelli deserve the utmost respect for supporting their basketball phenomena daughters Gianna and Alyssa. It is this kind of encouragement for young female athletes that I hope will not be lost and serve to promote equality for women on all sports fields.

Riffs – and there are a few: Rep. Adam Schiff – Even the Republicans had to put down their doodles, unfinished crossword puzzles and wake up from their catnaps during the Senate deposition process to give props to Rep Schiff after his compelling speech. Schiff drove home the responsibilities of all elected in Congress to serve the people as a priority. It seems that Shifty – as the president calls him – stood his ground. He was simple and unwavering in his delivery – and one of the highlights of the hearing. A few Republicans broke the lines and even applauded the moving speech – which provided a small but rare moment of two-part.

Rep Hakim Jeffries – The eloquent Jeffries, often as a House spokesperson, found an opportunity to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of hip-hop legend Biggie Smalls. Responding to Jay Sekulow, one of President Trump’s defense lawyers, who asked, “Why are we here?” Congressman Jeffries replied: “We are here, sir, because President Trump has pressured a foreign government to focus on an American citizen for political and personal gain. That is why we are here, Mr Sekulow.” the distinctive riff from Biggie “If you don’t know, now you know,” was absolutely amazing.

First I wondered how Ken Starr, a former chief investigator during President Clinton’s accusation and once described by the then real estate developer Donald Trump as a “wacko” and a “madman”, joined the high-profile defense team of the president, which includes Alan Dershowitz. But Starr actually did a blast and presented a different perspective to consider than the one that the ad nauseum has already debated. He skilfully dissected, questioned, and challenged whether what the President was accused represented was the cloudy definition of “high crimes and crimes.”

A frenzy about sharing and conquering: with Iowa battles and Super Tuesday fast approaching, I still can’t hit the head for the New York Times for a double approval of two women, left leaning senator Elizabeth Warren and moderate senator. Amy Klobuchar. If the Times considered it a lock-in for both women to win in one way or another, I just don’t understand it to find the distribution of women’s voices equally useful. What a pity.

Joyce Ferriabough Bolling is a media and political strategist and communication specialist.