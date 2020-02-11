Thinking Out Loud: Slash at school, fame and weird phobias

Saul Hudson was born on July 23, 1965 in Hampstead, London, and grew up to five years in Stoke-on-Trent. He then moved to Los Angeles and was later nicknamed “Slash” by the actor Seymour Cassel because “he was always in a hurry.”

At school, Slash showed his promise as a BMX rider before he discovered a talent for the guitar. In 1985, a singer named Axl and a guitarist named Izzy invited him to join a band in Los Angeles. Then it became really interesting …

“I absolutely walked through school to the beat of my own drum. I went to many different schools, so I never really adjusted – I never really fitted. My mother tried to keep me in school, but when the guitar appeared, it made her job much more difficult because I stopped worrying about fitting everything in and became just as much insular. “

“I went from a gypsy troubadour-type child without anything, by touring with Guns and all those experiences that just lived on the road and never really lived anywhere else. I was just thrown some sort of superstar and didn’t know how to handle it. No household skills to live at home. Just not knowing which way to go and not knowing if I was happy or not. “

Slash (third row, second from left) on his picture of 6th grade from Third Street School, Los Angeles in 1977 (Credit image: Marc S Canter / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images)

“I don’t have any real phobias, but I do have small odd things like sensitivity to hands. Like when I watch a movie or see it in person, if someone has a hand accident that really makes me cry. I don’t like to lean my arm out of the window of my car when I’m driving like some people do. I am very sensitive to fingers, hands and all that … numbers! “

“The night that I died was actually a bad end to a wonderful evening. It was pretty funny. I got into a massive fight with my fiance and I thought, “Fuck it, I’m in Frisco,” which is heaven, “I’m going to be loaded.” So I did it, but I used a little too much. It was fun for a while and then I fainted for eight minutes in the corridor of the hotel. They told me later that I died. I stopped by the hospital and checked myself because we had a show the following night. I overdose the morning after a performance and then died – so I think that counts as a day off – got up and played the next night. I am that sustainable, it has not phased me. I think that Axl doesn’t leave the stage. “

“I am very isolated, I do not communicate my feelings about many different things. I’ll do that when I’m playing. That is the best way for me to get an emotional release. But I think, often in Snakepit, my own small band, I often made a solo album, sort of stuck within the limits of my comfort zone. “

“When Myles (Kennedy) and I first started working together, I considered him a kind of god’s gift. I thought he was just a very pleasant, modest person, and a damn vocal talent. It is very difficult to find a front man who is not only talented, but also fits in well, and is so good, you know? So there was definitely a feeling of, after years and years of all kinds of chaotic things (with singers), I really started to think that it was completely the norm. “

“I love to jam – that’s something I’ll never stop. It really helps me to prevent that as a player I get into a rut and just have what my band does and that I only accept it. It allows me to play with people who do different things and discover new styles, shit that I would not normally do. It is very humiliating and you learn that you are not the only damn guy in the room. You have to work with people who are better than you or bigger than you, and adapt to their situation. “

Axl and Slash in the Stardust Ballroom of Los Angeles on June 28, 1985 (Image credit: Jack Lue / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty)

“Axl is one of the best singer-frontman guys ever and a brilliant copywriter. He is a super-super intelligent, very astute person. That’s one of the things I’ve always admired about him. And he is one of the most honest people I have ever met. “

“A great rock song should take you somewhere. It should put you in a mood. One of my favorite statements at one point was “It should make you want to fuck or fight,” you know? Or something. It should have an emotional impact on you. And it must be played at high volume, and it must, you know, rock’n’roll. It must be fun and bring to you something that was not on the surface before you listened to it. “