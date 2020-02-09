Third League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds passes several resolutions and continues to call for support to Palestine in Malaysia

A protester waves a Palestinian flag during a demonstration against U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in front of the U.S. Embassy in Santiago on December 11, 2017. – AFP image

PETALING JAYA, February 9 – The third annual conference of the League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds (LP4Q) came to an end after members adopted nine resolutions, among other things to urge international and regional parliaments to pass rules that would Condemn occupation of Palestine and the atrocities against Palestine.

The head of the Palestine-Malaysia Friendship Committee, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, who is also a member of the LP4Q Executive Committee, said the resolutions reaffirmed that the Palestine affair is the top priority of all of the Arab nations and emphasized the occupied East-Al Quds as the capital of the State of Palestine.

Among other things, the resolutions reaffirm the call on the international community to continue its commitment and support for the Palestinian cause.

Meanwhile, Syed Ibrahim said that Malaysia’s role as the first host of the conference outside the Middle East could promote the participation of MPs from more countries, particularly from Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific region.

“Hopefully that will give us a stronger voice,” he said at the press conference today.

He also said that the involvement of both the government and opposition MPs in Malaysia, including Umno and PAS representatives, will show that Malaysia is unanimous in discussing this issue.

“I will even make a special request at the next session of Parliament to express our feelings and voice on Palestine and the” Deal of the Century “,” he said.

The conference took place shortly after the announcement of the so-called “Deal of the Century” by US President Donald Trump, which represents a new aggression against the Palestinian people, the denial of his historical rights to his homeland and a serious violation of international laws and norms and human rights.

More than 300 MPs from 40 countries attended the two-day conference. – Bernama

