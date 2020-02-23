[third-passenger-from-japan-cruise-ship-dies,-reviews-overall-health-ministry]

Officers in protective gear at a maritime police’s base where by men and women who have been transferred from cruise ship Diamond Princess in Yokohama, Japan February 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Feb 23 — A 3rd passenger has died after contracting the coronavirus on a cruise ship that was quarantined off Japan, the country’s overall health ministry mentioned on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry discovered the sufferer as a Japanese male in his 80s who was also struggling from other conditions.

He was eradicated from the Diamond Princess and taken to a area healthcare facility right after screening optimistic for COVID-19, the assertion claimed, without the need of providing particulars on when he analyzed optimistic or where by he was staying taken care of.

The man’s induce of loss of life was specified as pneumonia, the assertion added.

The death will come right after two other aged passengers, also both of those Japanese and in their 80s, died on Thursday just after contracting the virus.

Despite a quarantine imposed on the Diamond Princess, a lot more than 600 people today on board examined beneficial for the virus, with numerous dozen in serious ailment.

In total, Japan has so considerably recorded four deaths connected to the new coronavirus outbreak, which has contaminated more than 130 men and women excluding those connected to the Diamond Princess. — AFP