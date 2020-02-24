third-teenager-dies-adhering-to-saturday’s-head-on-crash-on-us-92

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-12 months-outdated boy gets to be the third teenager to die from Saturday’s head-on crash on US-92.

The Florida Freeway Patrol stated 14-yr-previous Edgar Ortiz died in the healthcare facility from his injuries Sunday.

Camilo Mustaccio, 17, was driving 15-12 months-aged Lexi Lapointe and a 14-12 months-aged Edgar Ortiz on US-92 near Turkey Creek Road close to 12: 30 a.m. Saturday when they collided head-on with a Tampa Bay Situations shipping truck.

FHP explained Mustacchio, for unknown good reasons, drifted into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the truck.

The collision resulted in the demise of Mustacchio and Lapointe. Ortiz was airlifted to Tampa Typical Hospital with significant injuries. Ortiz was pronounced dead Saturday.

FHP said none of the teenagers had been donning seat belts.

Mustacchio was from Dover, Florida, Lapointe from Seffner, and Ortiz from Plant Metropolis.

The driver of the supply truck sustained serious injuries and was transported to Lakeland Regional Health-related.