third-tyson-fury-deontay-wilder-bout-set-for-summer-season:-promoter

LONDON – A third struggle concerning WBC heavyweight environment champion Tyson Fury and American Deontay Wilder is on and established for the United States by early July, the Briton’s promoter Frank Warren stated on Monday.

Fury took the title in Las Vegas on Feb. 22 with a seventh-round stoppage of Wilder, who fought the Briton to a split-determination attract in their first conference in December 2018.

Warren experienced claimed he needed Fury to struggle fellow Briton Anthony Joshua upcoming in a earth title unification bout but Wilder had a rematch clause.

“He’s invoked the rematch clause so that is what we are performing toward,” Warren explained to talkSPORT radio.

“It’s contracted to consider put in the States. That is in the agreement and set in stone except anybody agrees in different ways. But at the minute it is thanks to get location in the U.S.,” included the promoter.

“It will choose spot by the finish of June, early July — no afterwards than that.”

Joshua will deal with Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, the IBF’s obligatory challenger, at Tottenham Hotspur’s 62,000-seater stadium on June 20.

The Briton defeated Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr. in a December rematch in Saudi Arabia to get again his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO earth titles.