Thirty-four injured by Iranian strike: Pentagon

The Pentagon announced on Friday that 34 U.S. soldiers had suffered a traumatic brain injury during the month’s Iranian missile attack on an Iraqi air base. Even though half have returned to work, President Donald Trump’s casualty numbers refute the initial claim that no Americans were injured. He later characterized the injuries as “not very serious”.

Eight of the injured came to Germany from Germany on Friday, where they and nine others had been flown to Ain al-Asad, Iraqi air base, on 8 January.

The nine patients still living in Germany are treated and examined at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the largest US military hospital outside the continental USA.

Jonathan Hoffman, the top Pentagon spokesman, said the eight in the U.S. were being treated at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, or at their home bases. The exact nature of their injuries and their service and unit affiliations have not been disclosed.

Mr Trump initially said he had not injured any troops in the strike that Iran retaliated for a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed Iran’s most powerful general, Qassem Soleimani, on January 3.

The military said symptoms of concussion or traumatic brain injury were not reported immediately after the strike and, in some cases, became known days later. Many were in bunkers before almost a dozen Iranian ballistic missiles detonated.

The question of American victims became more and more important at the time of the Iranian strike, as the extent of the damage was seen as influencing the US decision to attack and risk a major war against Iran.

Mr. Trump did not want to retaliate, and the Iranians said their strike was sufficient for the time being. The tensions have eased since then.

After the Pentagon reported on January 17 that eleven members of the service with concussion-like symptoms had been evacuated from Iraq, Mr. Trump said: “I heard you had a headache and a few other things … and I can report that it’s not very serious “.

He said he did not consider the injuries to be as severe as that of troops struck by street bombs in Iraq.