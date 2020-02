HOUSTON — “It can be like molding clay.” Every hat is a work of artwork at The Hat Retail store in Houston, Texas.

The relatives company was started out in 1915 as the American Hat Enterprise and is component of Houston’s record.

The coolest portion is that all of the hats are shaped utilizing steam!

If you want to examine out the layouts and produce a personalized hat of your individual, go to The Hat Store’s web site or Instagram web page.