This 26-year-old woman founds Kenya’s first digital car insurance

The name Jihan Abass is out of the question if it is mentioned immediately. But the 26-year-old has already consolidated her name in Kenya’s history.

Abass is the founder of Griffin Insurance, Kenya’s first digital auto insurance company.

In a conversation with Reuters, Abass often said that when she attends meetings, participants look astonished, shocked by the fact that she is the boss.

“You would be surprised to see that it really was me,” said Abass from her bright office in Nairobi, where almost every wall is covered with dry-erase markings.

Griffin Insurance was founded in 2016 with the goal of revolutionizing the way car insurance and claims processing are done in Kenya. It is a mobile app that can be used to buy insurance policies in less than two minutes.

“For the first time, Kenyan drivers can take out car insurance with just a few clicks of the mouse. They will read a clear, transparent policy and take out extremely flexible insurance coverage with adjustable deadlines and coverage amounts, ”she said.

Abass

came up with the idea of ​​venturing into digital insurance when she recognized it

The waiter had no health insurance years ago. Abass would then come up with something

Griffin Insurance with the hope of making the process of acquiring cars

Insurance, easier and more accessible for the majority of Kenyans.

According to Reuters, Griffin Insurance recently launched its flagship mobile application, Kenya’s first all-digital car insurance, which allows customers to pay in installments and pause insurance coverage when traveling abroad. Griffin will process claims within a week rather than the 30-day industry standard.

“It enables you to take out your insurance policy in less than two minutes,” said Abass.

In addition to the app, the Abass team has another company, Lami. The company, founded in 2017, is committed to innovation and uses technology and big data to address the markets in Kenya and the entire region.

However,

Lami is not just about technology or risk, but about customer orientation

Companies with a culture of innovation and creativity, a culture of data and

measurable values ​​and a culture of cooperation and solidarity.

Lami’s purpose is

Increasing insurance penetration and its spread beyond the traditional

Channels, mainly via digital channels.

Abass

and her team of 14 has made it her job to offer insurance products and

Relationship between insurers and customers. Lami wants to change the value

chain and create better margins and experiences.

“The current insurance process is similar to using a basic handset in the smartphone age. This app is efficient, convenient and allows us to tailor our insurance needs. It is what Kenyans would love. You will receive a fair offer based on your individual profile, ”said Abass.

According to Reuters, Lami raised half a million dollars in seed capital and plans to complete the funding by March.

Abass always wanted to be an entrepreneur after completing his studies in London in 2015. He became a sugar trader and was one of the few women in the industry.

“Many of the CEOs here are not just men, but also foreigners,” said Abass.

“You don’t really see faces like mine.”