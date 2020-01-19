This actress also auditioned for the role of Demi Lovato in “Camp Rock” | Camp Rock, Demi Lovato, Kathryn Gallagher

We cannot imagine anyone other than Demi Lovato like Mitchie Torres in Camp Rock, but it turns out that another incredible actress and singer also auditioned for the role.

You and the Broadway Jagged Little Pill star Kathryn Gallagher recently revealed in an interview with MTV that she had tried it for the Disney Channel movie.

“The first song I wrote on guitar, I was 13 or 14 years old, and I wanted to audition for Camp Rock,” she said. “I saw the audition online and I went to my parents, and I said to myself,” Hey guys, there is this film and there is this role. “And they said,” No “, my room, and I took my guitar, and I wrote the song called ‘I’m Okay.’ “

“And I knocked on the door and played it for them, and then they let me audition,” Kathryn continued. “Disney wasn’t as sure as I was, and Demi Lovato is very amazing in the role, and I loved the movie, and I was jealous of not being able to kiss Joe Jonas, but it’s OK. “

Kathryn has also just posted a video of his song “This Is Me”. Find out below!

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB