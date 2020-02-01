This amazing “kindergarten crew” is still the best friend in their 70s

A group of old men in their late 70s have been friends since childhood and have met at least once a month for 30 years.

After the members who had joined the military returned in 1988, the group committed to meeting on the second Thursday of each month for community and fun. Thirty-one years later, their deadline is still intact.

These men, known as the “nursery crew”, began their decades of friendship in 1946, then a group of ten teenagers who had met through various interactions at the Garfield Elementary School in Washington, DC.

Photo credit: Bill Lee Photography

“We

debated when we first met, “said Hudie B. Fleming Jr., 78.” I remember that

We started when we were about 4 years old. “

“This

are people I can call at 2am in an emergency and I know they will come, ”he said

Arrington Dixon, 77.

One of the men, William Hutchins [78], also said: “It is not complicated. Being with these people makes me happy. It is also difficult for me to remember names and these people are good at me to help with that. “

Photo credit: Bill Lee Photography

Amazingly, their friendship existed without the use of social media. The hallmark of their friendship from the start is good behavior and the consolidation of good habits.

“There was a food cooperative on Alabama Avenue, in the basement of a house our mothers would shop in,” Fleming, a swimming master at Howard University, recalled the Washington Post. In the 1940s he met some of them in Anacostia.

Photo credit: Bill Lee Photography

According to him, “the boys would wait outside with our red wagons, the one with the wood paneling on the side when our mothers came out, we would help load the groceries into the wagons and take them home.”

she

started as 10 friends. Three have died over the remaining seven years:

Arrington Dixon, 77, Hudie Fleming, 79, Ronald Chase, 77, William Hutchins, 79,

Orlando Lee, 78, James Strickland, 79, and Norman Thomas, 79.

“As friends, we taught each other, among other things, how to deal with people, how to show respect for others by first respecting yourself,” said Orlando Lee, 78. “We wanted to set a good example. Treat people the way you want to be treated. We worked hard to improve and we needed mutual help. “

Photo credit: Bill Lee Photography

At a recent meeting reported “Because of them we can” the group got a surprise from the son of one of their members, Bill Lee, a photographer who decided to document what he called “black history”. His father’s friends, Orlando Lee, met in his father’s apartment and led them through a photo shoot department.

Unfortunately,

one of the friends could not attend the late meeting where they had it

surprising photo shoot due to illness.

“Most of us don’t know our neighbors or the people around us. We are connected but not really connected. We have many surface relationships. But I think it is important for us to understand friends and the importance of the village. I I’ve known these guys all my life. They attended all the meetings. They are not only close to my father, but also to my family, “said Bill Lee.

Photo credit: Bill Lee Photography

according to

Every month when they gather, they reconnect and have lunch

Telling stories and telling jokes and a few lies every now and then.

When asked about the importance of their meeting, Mr. Lee said, “There is a trip we are all on, and it is better to be connected on this trip.”

He added: “Many of our spouses want such a connection. We are in constant contact with one another throughout the month. The women support us. “