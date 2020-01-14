This ‘Aussie Snacks’ insta filter is 100% the best of everything

One thing I noticed during the vacation break was the sudden trend that people in their Instagram stories “What kind of this special other thing are you?” Did. It’s reminiscent of the classic teen magazine quiz, but for 2020. And I think we’ve peaked. WHAT ARE YOU? Filter. It was quick, but with God it’s good. Because they’re Australian snacks.

For me, the filters started with Very Tired Souls in the Gooch of the Year (the space between Christmas and New York) where I rolled the proverbial dice to see what Pokémon they were. And now you can do it for just about anything. From the literal “Which job will you have?” About “Which zodiac sign do you love?” And “What character of this niche-but-loved thing” to the more abstract “What will your 2020 look like?”

But the Aussie snacks from Sydney illustrator, designer and author (woof, triple threat here) Ruby PH just tickled me to the end. It is so sweet! It makes me eat a couple of lollies for lunch. I want to do it over and over again until I get what I want, where the adorable little Minties are clearly.

The only good and true result.

It is not only sweet (!) And assignable (!!), but also absolutely reminds me of some long-forgotten essential snacks such as wagon wheels, jumpies, mamee pasta, vegemite snackabouts and strawberry quik (!!!).

Although the small filter is completely free, Ruby encourages people to collect donations for rural firefighters and other forest fire initiatives and fundraisers through her work on Instagram.

Round two, sure why not.

So if you want to know what kind of Snacc you are – and it absolutely rules over your friends when you end up on the ultimate (M&M Mini Yogo Mix) – you can check it out on Ruby’s Instagram. Find them on @irlrubyph,

I’m also sorry if you get the worst, Bertie Beetle. There is simply no hope for you anymore.