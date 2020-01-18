This Baltimore courthouse is to be renamed after the late representative Elijah Cummings

Just a few months after Rep. Elijah Cummings’ death, Baltimore appropriately honors the former lawyer and legislator: renaming a courthouse.

The East Court House Building in Baltimore will become the courthouse of Elijah E. Cummings, Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young said on Friday.

Young declared January 18 to be Elijah Cummings Day in Baltimore. That day was his birthday.

CNN subsidiary WBAL reported that two signs are attached to the north and south sides of the courthouse, each honoring the legacy of Cummings.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the late representative’s widow, called the renaming “significant” and thanked the city for the commitment, according to WBAL.

“His legal career started in this courthouse,” she said.

Cummings, who had represented Maryland’s 7th congressional district (which spans much of Baltimore) since 1996, died in October at the age of 68. He graduated from Baltimore City College High School before attending law at Howard University in nearby Washington, DC and the University of Maryland School of Washington.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee chairman, Cummings, has been a key figure in leading the investigation into President Donald Trump – including issues related to the impeachment investigation, the treatment of migrants at the southern border, and the possible citizenship issue for the census.