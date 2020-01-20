This Bolognese basket is a carb lover’s wet dream

If your New Year’s resolution was to lose weight or eat healthier, look away now because I recently discovered this wonderful invention known as the Bolognese basket and I’m losing my damned mind.

This extravagance with comfort foods is why I’m going to plunge into a carb-induced coma, and I’m not the least bit sorry.

The recipe posted on Slow Cooker Recipe & Tips Facebook is basically doing what it says on the tin. It is a basket of garlic bread filled with bolognese.

Basically, all you have to do is put some extra-buttered garlic bread in a slow cooker to get the vague shape of a basket. Then it’s as easy as adding your Bolognese ingredients (canned tomatoes, spaghetti sauce, garlic, more garlic, and browned minced meat), a shit of cheese, and a few hours of cooking.

Simple and yet effective.

And the beauty of everything? It’s a slow cooker recipe so you literally don’t even have to know how to cook.

Imagine the expression on your mother’s face when you send her the sign this week, “Look, mom, I did something that is not two minutes pasta because I pretend to be an adult.”

Not to mention that the next time you have a Bachie or Survivor night, you can spice it up and convince your friends that you have been drooling around the kitchen all day when you were really eating a whole glass of chopped garlic poured into your slow cooker and pressed ‘on’.

The post has garnered more than 250 comments and almost 50 shares in less than 12 hours, probably from people who violently smashed the share button to save for later.

Like most of us, I live for a good life Martha Stewart Housewife wait, but sometimes you’re not in the mood for a “gram-worthy poke bowl” and you just have to drown your shitty Mondayitis in a huge basket full of Bolognese. It’s called self-care, check it out.

I dare you to name a single problem that cannot be solved with the words “Bolognese basket”. It consists of garlic bread. It just doesn’t get any better, I’m sorry.