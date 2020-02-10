This British island wants to take your iPhone with you when you visit us

Put your iPhone away. Instead, Isle of Man offers you a film camera that allows you to take photos of its landscape.

James Qualtrough / Unsplash

The Isle of Man is an island the size of Guams between Great Britain and Ireland. It’s self-governing (though citizens have British passports), has one of the coolest flags in the world, and hosts the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy every year, a motorcycle race around the island where motorcycles reach 140 miles an hour.

However, for much of the year, it’s a quiet, secluded place where travelers can explore fishing villages and medieval castles, or explore one of the 18 national valleys, many of which offer sea views. For those who want to capture what the island has to offer without screen stress, Visit Isle of Man has announced an initiative called “Phoneboxes”.

Visitors can now lock their mobile phones for the duration of their trip and in return receive a Moonrise Kingdom-like starter pack for exploring the wilderness: a travel guide, a film camera, stamps, a card, a bird and plant ID book, binoculars, playing cards, a travel diary and travel route inspiration.

When planning the project, Visit Isle of Man conducted a survey of British workers and found that a whopping 83% of respondents believed that the country could benefit from digital detoxification. In addition, 66% said they would find a better work-life balance if they didn’t always have their cell phone with them, and 73% said their mood was affected if travel companions spent too much time on their cell phone.

We love this idea. The initiative remedies our exhaustion from phone addiction while offering the tools to replace its undeniable function. Telephone booth outposts include “glamping sites” such as Knockaloe Beg Farmstay and Glen Helen Glamping. However, make sure to email phoneboxes@hopeandglorypr.com before planning your trip. They are friendly and help you plan your stay. If you can swing it, try going this spring. Isle of Man is the only UNSECO biosphere reserve that spans an entire nation, and you’d like to be here when wildlife wakes up in the coming months.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.