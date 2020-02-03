This brown-hearted ad arrived in Italy, thanks to the power of love

A recent advertisement by international coffee company Douwe Egberts has garnered some attention on Twitter in recent weeks. In addition to coffee, advertising touches on a special message that many can find comforting.

And it has already been viewed over 12 million times.

The ad begins with a girl she makes with her partner, whose hood covers their faces. They continue to kiss until the girl’s father returns home. The two run upstairs so that the girl can hide her relationship from her father. then comes up with an idea.

The girl and her companion arrive at her room, but the girl’s father suddenly texts the three emojis coffee cakes, signaling the two to come down for a cup of coffee. Walking hand in hand; the companion has also taken her hood, revealing that she is another girl.

The three of them sit at the table to have coffee together and the girl has the opportunity to open up to her father about her relationship with her boyfriend.

The ad ends with a sentence in Dutch, which translates to “Something to share”.

The power of love for generations

The commercial has spoken millions across generations. It includes a message of acceptance and understanding. Many may have followed the commercial thought that the father would have reacted coldly to his daughter’s relationship. Some might have thought that the text would be negative.

On the contrary, it shows that a father listens to his daughter and is open about her relationship with him.

Some young people do not have the luxury of being able to get out of their parents because of the reaction and being in a conservative household, but something as simple as this professional brown LGBTQ + brand can shine a light on hope for those who need it.

A standard example for the Hallmark Channel

In contrast to this ad, last year, the Hallmark Channel faced criticism after pulling Zola’s ad with two women venturing into his network.

Zola.com, a marriage planning and registry company, has produced a commercial showing a lesbian couple who vows and kisses at their wedding. was one of six that the company would have run.

The One Million Moms team wrote on their website that they had received “concerns” about running ads on the Hallmark channel. The network later complied with One Million Moms and was removed from rotation. This sparked reactions because Zola’s other ads with heterosexual couples had not been removed.

Zola said their company wanted “all couples to feel welcome and celebrated and we will always have every kind of love in our marketing.”

Hallmark CEO Mike Perry apologized for pulling the ad, saying the company made “the wrong decision.” The head of television, Bill Abbott, left his post a few days later.