this-cheerleader-turned-a-boxing-champ

GARY, Ind. — This cheerleader grew to become a globe boxing champion!

As a teen, Mary McGee found herself in a boxing gym.

“I walked up to the coach in my cheerleading uniform and reported, ‘I want to be a boxer,'” McGee said.

Immediately after offering the sport a try out, instruction herself and profitable several fights, a mentor ultimately compensated Mary some attention.

Now, Mary brought the IBF Women’s Tremendous Lightweight title to her hometown of Gary, Indiana.

“I left my hometown to go struggle for a title and basically brought it back again,” she explained.

McGee started boxing when she was a tiny older than 13-12 months-previous and has now been boxing for just about 20 many years.