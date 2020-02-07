This city has seen the highest increase in average rents in the past ten years

This western suburb saw the largest percentage increase in rents in the past decade

Colorado tourism office

As a New Yorker, I am stunned to learn that my ten-year rent increases have been overvalued. This is a lesson from a new report by the property rental company PropertyClub, which analyzed the Zillow data from 2010-2019 to determine in which cities rents have risen the most in percentage terms over the past ten years (h / t Axios).

Based on rental data from 100 US cities, the largest rent increases were not in San Francisco, Seattle, or New York, although they were all in the top 15. Instead, the largest rent increases (73%) occurred in Aurora, Colorado. ) and Boise, Idaho (53%).

To put it in US dollars: Aurora’s average rent was $ 1190 in 2010, but was $ 2060 by 2019.

Aurora, essentially a suburb of Denver, is “home to large corporations and high-profile employers that attract people to the region,” PropertyClub notes. “Its strategic location, just 20 minutes from Denver and Denver International Airport, makes it an attractive destination for tenants who work in the metropolitan area. The city is only 35 miles from Boulder, Colorado, where Google operates its new campus. “

As for Boise? Low unemployment (2.3%) and average employment growth above the US average.

In the meantime, San Francisco hasn’t even won on average rent: at $ 3,137, it’s actually a little cheaper than San Jose, Fremont, or Irvine.

Read the whole story at Axios