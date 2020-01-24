This coat is like wearing a duvet

If it were socially acceptable, we would wrap ourselves in our duvets and leave the house without question. Although we could technically do this (it’s New York, who cares), we can admit that we don’t dare expose our bedding to the elements of the city.

Luckily our desires for sartorial cosiness were met, all thanks to Offhours (the brand behind the homecoat) and their limited collaboration with the cannabis-centered lifestyle brand Gossamer (which also makes one of our favorite CBD sleep) aids and one great semi-annual magazine).

The cooperation takes the form of Dog WalkersOffhours’ famous homecoat in a soothing sage color with mint details – a calm color combination that keeps you warm and makes you feel even cooler, especially when combined with grass.

The Dogwalker coat is a comfortable, stylish mix of a robe and a portable duvet. Its nickname is derived from the name of the small joints that are ideal for walking your dog and just getting high enough. The use of the coat is not only intended for walking the dog or smoking weeds, but each item of clothing is embroidered with a previous Gossamer title page and the slogan “For people who smoke weeds”. You will also receive the latest edition of Gossamer and a brochure that shows you how to be the most sensible smoker.

Wear it indoors, outdoors, walk in with your dog, smoke weed while wearing it, or don’t – no matter how you choose the dog walker, you will feel very comfortable.