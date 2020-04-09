This country had the highest Covid-19 deaths after Maharashtra, not Delhi, Tamil Nadu or UP – India news

India has reported 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the country reached 166, while the number of cases was 5,734 with 5,095 active cases and 473 recoveries.

The largest number of Covid-19 deaths came from Maharashtra, which recorded 77 deaths from coronaviruses. The state also records the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the state – 1,324.

The second highest number of deaths with coronavirus do not come from any other region most severely affected such as Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh or Rajasthan, but from the 10th worst hit country in Covid-19.

Gujarat, so far, represents the second highest number of Covid-19 victims with 16 deaths and is closely followed by Madhya Pradesh which has recorded 13 deaths so far.

According to the latest figures released by the health ministry, Gujarat has recorded 179 cases of coronaviruses. States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh come ahead of Gujarat when it comes to the total number of Covid-19 cases, but not when it comes to the number of deaths from coronaviruses.

Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh registered 8, 9, 7, 3 and 4 fatalities of Covid-19, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kerala – which made coronavirus the second most vulnerable state after Maharashtra just a few weeks ago – appears to have now fallen to 8th place as Covid-19 cases rise in other states. The state has about 430 cases of coronaviruses with two deaths. As many as 83 people have recovered from the coronavirus here.

Note: The data is from official data released by the Ministry of Health and may differ from the real-time numbers released by the various governments of the States and are subject to Center confirmation.

