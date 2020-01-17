This cruise ship visits every continent

Silversea’s “Legends of Cruising” Trip: Where Bucket Lists Die.

The tour operator’s 28,000-tonne world cruiser – called Silver Whisper – has just made a 140-day trip from Fort Lauderdale to all seven continents, including 62 destinations in 32 different countries. It is the first cruise ship to ever visit any continent, and it is certainly the most ambitious (expensive) trip in the history of the industry. Tickets for the trip started at $ 62,000 per capita and rose to $ 240,000 for the most spacious suites in the balloon.

From Fort Lauderdale, Silver Whisper will travel along the east coast of South America until it reaches Antarctica. Then it goes along the west coast of South America, crosses the Pacific, visits India and Singapore and travels to Africa before arriving in Amsterdam in May. Each station includes all types of top-notch local excursions (wildlife viewing, ballet performances, cocktail master classes, etc.), while the ship itself is world-class, a 388-passenger gem that has since been routinely ranked the “best cruise ship” was built in 2000 and renovated a million times in 2017.

Obviously, this type of comfort and luxury – countries on demand + walk-in closets – is reserved for only a few. If you have the necessary cash and four months free, you can book a ticket for one of the 2o21 world cruises from Silversea, which you can find here. If you are looking for something more realistic, you will find the full list of offers from the operator here.

