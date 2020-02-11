This dancer came from a two-story survey and held twerking

A Texan pole dancer went viral after a two-story crash after a poll.

The following footage was taken at the weekend in the XTC Cabaret bar by a viewer who captured the creepy moment Genea Sky lost her grip 20ft in the air.

This is me. I broke my jaw https://t.co/fSYEqjKNPl

– Honey Badger (@Genea_Sky) February 9, 2020

Additional footage shows how Genea starts working after the fall.

bb girl fell off the shelf and threw it on ???? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PhIIYI59Yl

– AUSTIN (@THEEGEMINl) February 9, 2020

The footage itself is pretty difficult to see, but the fact that she literally continued to work after the impact is downright inspiring. That is strength.

After Genea identified herself in the video, the dancing queen was showered with love and good wishes by the cyber world, which prompted her to keep the world up to date on her current situation.

“I pretty much broke my jaw and I need to have surgery tomorrow,” Genea said in an emotional Twitter video. “I broke a couple of teeth and a sprained ankle and a few stitches, but other than that I’m good … I went away myself. I got up right after it happened. “

After the news that Genea had to be operated on, a close friend started a crowdfunding campaign: “Her job does not cover the costs for her medical bills,” says the organic campaign. “Because she sustained serious injuries, she will be unemployed for a long time.”

I think it’s so damn wild that Genea didn’t get any pay, but wasn’t scared – over $ 30,000 was raised from crowdfunding funds to cover their medical bills.

I wish I could answer each person individually, but my phone was flooded all day. So many thanks to ALL who have made an effort and continue to do so. Your boys’ kind words are so helpful and uplifting. I can’t say enough thank you ????

– Honey Badger (@Genea_Sky) February 10, 2020

Although Genea obviously has a long way to go to recover, it’s incredible to see the community gather around our Twerking Queen to make sure she’s in good hands.

How for Genea? It is exciting to get back to work. “As soon as I am healed and can work again,” she tweeted. “I’ll be right back at the XTC Cabaret in Dallas, TX and do the same show.” Ughh, a soldier. It is the moment.

Image:

Twitter / @xvreae

