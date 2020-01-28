This day in history: the explosion of a Challenger space shuttle kills 7 people

On January 28, 1986, seven astronauts were killed when the space shuttle Challenger exploded shortly after its launch. It is a solemn anniversary for the space community.

Among those on board was Christa McAuliffe, a teacher at the New Hampshire High School, who had been chosen by NASA to be the first teacher in space. She was going to work on the crew as a payload specialist. The other six crew members were Payload Specialist Gregory Jarvis, Mission Specialist Judith A. Resnik, Mission Commander Francis R. (Dick) Scobee, Mission Specialist Ronald E. McNair, pilot Mike J. Smith and mission specialist Ellison S. Onizuka.

The shuttle took off just before noon from the Kennedy Space Center near Cape Canaveral, Florida. Americans watched from the ground and on television across the country. Many of them were school children, very interested in the launch because of McAuliffe.

After launch, a booster engine broke up, according to NASA. Just 73 seconds after the start of the flight, the space shuttle exploded in mid-flight, disintegrating.

The question of whether the seven astronauts died from the explosion or whether some of them were possibly alive until they fell to the ground is controversial. It was the first time that NASA had lost an astronaut during a flight.

That night, President Ronald Reagan addressed the American people. After expressing his condolences to the families of those killed, he reflected on the country’s space exploration.

“We have gotten used to the idea of ​​space, and perhaps we forget that we have just started. We are still pioneers. They, the crew members of the Challenger, were pioneers” , did he declare.

He continued to address the schoolchildren who had watched, telling them that tragedy was sometimes part of the process of widening our horizons.

“The future does not belong to the timid. It belongs to the brave,” he said. “The crew of the Challenger was training us into the future, and we will continue to follow them.”

NASA observes a day of remembrance on January 28 for more than a grim anniversary. It also recalls those who died in the Apollo 1 and Columbia crashes. The Apollo 1 fire that killed three people took place on January 27, 1967, while the Columbia explosion that killed seven people occurred on February 1, 2003.

