This documentary on La Casa De Papel shows all that has helped make this series better!

Exactly one week ago, Money Heist Season 4 aka La Casa de Papel started streaming on Netflix. The fourth season received huge response fans worldwide. After giving us an action-packed and powerful season, the makers have shared a documentary entitled ‘Money Herist: The Phenomenon’ at La Mazza de Papel.

This -57 minute documentary is riveting as a whole series. If you haven’t seen the latest season, I recommend you do not read this article.

Money Heist: The Phenomenon features program creator Alex Pina and lead artists Elvaro Morte, Ursula Corbe, Jaime Lorente, Alba Flores, Darko Peric, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Miguel Herrin and Pedro Alonso. Money Heist’s team tells us all the hard work that went into making the show that it is today. This is the narrator of the documentary show by Javier Gomez Santander.

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix): This documentary on La Casa De Papel shows everything that will help make this series better!

Creator Alex Pina shared that when the show failed to win people’s hearts after two seasons on TV, he called in 2017. But when it came to Netflix, the worldwide response was quite good. In response to an unusual response, Netflix contacted Alex and asked him to renew the series. Alex Pina said he took Netflix two months to make the decision and the show was watched worldwide and he wants to give fans a remarkable story.

The actors expressed that they were disappointed and cried a lot when the show closed after two seasons. However, after accessing the Netflix show, the stars show the real impact of LCDP. They saw how many people from different countries wore Salvador Dali masks to protest the government, to fight for feminist rights, and more. Yet their show also inspired some people to do the same masked robberies. It was the only fault.

The names of the characters are the sad part. They are all named after places and the first character to be named was Irsula Korbe as Tokyo. Alex wore a t-shirt in which Tokyo was printed and they decided that La Casa de Papel would be the main character’s name.

The actors talk about how they were not famous and people would follow. After the show’s success on Netflix, people would follow them and ask for pictures and autographs. Netflix changed their lives completely. Narrator Xavier Gomez Santander gives many reasons why Money Hist is the best show out there. Xavier says the show portrays real emotion and passion in his character. LCDP is full of hiding and now they have big guns (as seen in season and off-season).

One reason they said their show looked different was death. The director has no clue to kill any of the characters for the story whether it’s Alba Flores Nairobi. In Money Heist Season Gand, Gandia shot Nairobi and fans are offended and can’t share what happened on social media. In the documentary Money Herist: The Phenomenon, we discover how Alba was given a farewell as Nairobi gave on the show. The actress screams and says that the program made her an actress and the person she is now and she has no idea what to do now that her journey with MH is over.

In addition, the challenges faced by the actors in the shooting of various episodes in this documentary, they had fun and once, the producers found them quiet because the scene took hours.

Check out this document if you are a die hard money Heist fan and if you just finished the season. It just takes you through the characters and their journey.