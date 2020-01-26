This dog who can’t be stopped from his wheelchair from going swimming

Lion, a glorious dog and a big fan of swimming, has proven viral that not even a wheelchair can get between him and his love for a swim in the pool.

Lion’s owner posted an Instagram this week that Lion storms to the pool – knocking furniture over – before casually diving in and dropping his wheelchair. Despite the violent reaction from his owner, Lion seems to be quite at a loss – he just wants to join his companion Taiia.

You may panic a bit when you watch Lion fall, but he is a natural swimmer without sweating. See, maybe the cutest video ever made below.

Lion is from Rio de Janeiro and is currently battling cancer, but given his broad grin and indecent service, he seems to have a damn great life.

Today’s healthy content shows that no hurdle should stop us from following our passions. BRB that always cries.

