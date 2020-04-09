This employer received one of the first salary protection program loans

Amy Wright, co-founder of Bitty and Beau’s Coffee, was one of the first employers to secure a salary protection program loan through the US Government’s $ 350 billion bailout program for small employers. She and her husband founded a company headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina four years ago to create employment opportunities for people with disabilities, and now have 120 employees in four states. Wright told CBS MoneyWatch about the experience of applying for a federal loan and what that means for her business. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Amy Wright [back row, third from the right in the blue T-shirt] joins some of the staff at Bitty & Beau’s, a coffee company founded by her and her husband Ben Wright to create employment opportunities for people with disabilities It is drawn in.

CBS MoneyWatch: How is your business different from other small coffee chains?

Amy Wright: Founded Bitty and Beau’s coffee in January 2016 to hire people with disabilities. Bitty and Beau, our two youngest children, are both Down syndrome, and one of the obstacles facing people with disabilities is meaningful employment. Since we did not want the children to join the unemployed companion, we started a business to create jobs for people with disabilities. Headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, there are two shops. Shops are also located in Charleston, South Carolina, Savannah, Georgia, and Annapolis, MD. We have been in business for more than four years and were planning to open a sixth store in Wilmington in a few months.

Many employers say that the process of applying for a payroll compensation [PPP] loan is frustrating and confusing. They also don’t know when and how to get the money. Bitty and Beau’s is one of the first companies to actually secure a loan. What was the process?

Wilmington’s Live Oak Bank lender has always been a big proponent of our business. We made small business management loans through them before opening new stores. When they heard that we had fired our employees, we started talking with them. When the PPP loan became available last week, they held our hands, explained the process to us, and confirmed that we were in line with this. We have a long-standing relationship with them—many of their employees are our customers. They have helped us get this fund so that 120 employees can be returned to salary. The loan amount was 2.5 times the salary of all five stores. The best advice I have for navigating the loan process is to make it personal. Share your story with the banks that listen to help them better understand your needs.

Your store remains closed. Are you planning to re-employ all employees now that this emergency fund has landed?

Yes. We have come up with a creative way to work with our staff again so that employees can work from home, feel like they are contributing to the business, and continue to get paid. Our goal is to get everyone back to work by Monday. They all have new job descriptions, new duties. There is no plan to resume. Too dangerous.

What kind of work do they do?

We have an online business, shipping coffee beans and products to our customers, from shirts to hats and mugs. The employee includes a handwritten note on each order. Employees will continue to work from home. We are also designing new training materials to send video messages to our customers and help other companies understand the value of hiring people with disabilities.

Other SME owners have stated that the loan application has not yet been approved and has low funding. How do you feel that you are actually one of the first companies to receive money through the program?

Ironically, with 80% of people with disabilities unemployed, it’s ironic to be one of the first companies to accept this loan and return employees to salary. This is very reasonable because our employees feel that most of their lives are marginalized. It is definitely a game changer for us. Many employees are nervous and wonder what their future will be after having to make temporary layoffs. So this is a true game changer for us, and our plan is to re-employ everyone.

How do you feel you can re-employ staff?

Employs 120 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including Down syndrome, autism, and cerebral palsy. They all earn above the minimum wage, save, and plan for the future. It is most of our employees’ first job. So the decision completed two and a half weeks ago was a big decision for us.

There is a lot of fear associated with this pandemic, but I felt it was right for the well-being and safety of both employees and customers. We have temporarily fired 120 employees, but our intention is to always return.

What about the rest? What about your recent family life?

One day, it’s like being a “survivor,” trying to manage your household and business at the same time.

