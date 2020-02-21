[This feels personal: Why on earth would someone acquire their coworkers’ lunch?]

I as soon as had a bag of blood oranges. For a number of times, they have been my light-weight. Juice dripping, flesh a deep purple — extra reminiscent of prune plums than oxidized blood — they tasted of berries and produced me come to feel alive. Paying out five bucks for the privilege of eating them felt like a steal. So when the remainder of the bag disappeared from the crisper in the workplace fridge, I was disgruntled. Not to the position of putting up a passive-aggressive take note or sending an indignant all-team e mail, but absolutely plenty of to get hold of a psychologist to understand why on earth a person would do these types of a detail. Go through Far more