This fight is far from over

ANALYSIS: Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack won the dispute over his leadership, but it would be unwise to assume that the struggle is over.

Perhaps the most predictable feature of Barnaby Joyce is its unpredictability.

And he’s not afraid to return to the top Nationals job.

When the Deputy Prime Minister came out of the Nationals’ party room this morning, his smile confirmed what we had already suspected.

The sight of a grim Barnaby Joyce who had appeared in the hall just before – before it quickly disappeared – had said it all.

It was Chief Whip Damian Drum’s job to say the obvious.

Barnaby Joyce resigned as leader of the Nationals two years ago. (AAP)

“The position of leader was won by Mr. Michael McCormack.”

The leader of the Nationals and his new deputy David Littleproud were enveloped in a media package.

A reporter cheered the question, “Did you ask Barnaby Joyce if he would challenge again?”

“No, I don’t expect that,” answered Mr. McCormack.

“I was approved as a leader.”

He shook his opponent’s hand and they would move on, he insisted.

But whether Joyce is willing to deviate from his leadership ambitions is another question.

In a statement published a short time later, he revealed little.

“It is appropriate that there is a procedure to solve a problem when a solution to the disputes identified is needed,” it said.

“This process has been followed and the problem is over.”

It is practically impossible to detach yourself from a top without causing damage.

Wounds have been opened and can now fester.

McCormack fought and won, and his opponents quietly retreated – but he has to stay vigilant

And the problems that triggered the challenge have not changed.

Some national team members think Michael McCormack is not tough enough.

Some members of the Junior Coalition feel taken for granted by the liberals – and are looking for a heavyweight to stand up for them.

Senator Matt Canavan is one of the victims of this battle.

Last night, he announced that he would step down as Minister of Resources when declaring his support for Mr. Joyce.

Mr. McCormack was a “big guy,” he said. It wasn’t personal.

“We have a tough job in the National Party … we need a bulldog, we need a fighter,” he said.

But he has to stay vigilant.

This was a courageous attempted coup on the first day of parliament.

Bolshy Frenemies will probably roll off the bench at some point and have another crack.