This Filson anorak is the perfect companion for rainy days

A balance between practicality and style can sometimes be difficult, if not impossible – the end result is often a sacrifice for the other. This balance is particularly difficult when it comes to unpredictable elements like rain and snow. With the new Lightweight Anorak, Filson makes the prospect of a decent and dry look possible in extreme weather conditions. You may not be inclined to consider an anorak as one of the trendiest clothing items, but in recent years it has been chosen by the streetwear movement, which is favored by both hypebeasts and outdoor enthusiasts.

Filson’s anorak is as technical as it is stylish. Made from dry-waxed 5.9-ounce cotton fabric, it keeps water and wind out, which means you are less likely to look like a wet dog, while the leather cord and drawstring details give a feeling of increased durability. Thanks to the kangaroo pocket, you can have your hands free – push all your shit in and go.

Subscribe here for our daily newsletter with offers and products, The Goods

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.