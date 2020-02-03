This French cassoulet recipe warms your winter – InsideHook

In my defense, if you look up the definitions of chili and cassoulet in the dictionary, they are remarkably similar, and both describe a stew made from meat and beans.

But if, like your humble correspondent, while you dined on a delicious bowl of Chef Daniel Boulud and Chef Dieter Samijn’s award-winning cassoulet at Bar Boulud, you think Cassoulet is basically just French chilli, you are likely to have a sacked eye roll and a look of contempt.

Did these reactions deserve it? Maybe. But that’s not what it is all about here. The whole point, just like it’s a slow-cooked pot full of chilli on a snowy Sunday, cassoulet is the perfect winter companion – something that Samijn found out at a young age.

“My first Cassoulet experience was a ski vacation in Chamonix,” he tells InsideHook. “It was hearty and difficult – perfect for the weather – but not particularly good at the time.”

Bar Boulud’s award-winning cassoulet. (Georgina Salter)

Building on this first experience in his home country of France (where the dish is consumed all year round), Samijn now serves a cassoulet that, besides dried tarbais beans, sausage, pork ears and duck confit, contains an atypical addition to the dish.

“We use a tomato, a non-traditional ingredient that gives umami to the dish,” says Samijn. “The French don’t do this all the time. But I like it because it has umami flavor and it’s easier to eat. The French are used to eating very hard and getting a strong taste. In the US, it has to be one should pay attention to it in my opinion. “

Much like making a perfect blend of spices can be the key to an excellent chilli batch, it is vital for a strong cassoulet that the beans are properly pickled and soaked overnight before being cooked.

“Many people won’t say that beans are the most important, but I think so,” says Samijn. “You want to make sure the inside is soft and almost buttery. The outside needs to be a little crisp. At the Boulud bar, the beans are boiled in water and a little salt for the first time. And the second time we add some veal stock, the liquid that we have gathered from meat and everything. “

Some of the ingredients in Bar Boulud’s award-winning cassoulet. (I H)

Samijn usually makes about 60 cassoulets a night from September to May until the dish disappears from the menu because it gets too warm outside.

Cassoulet is a winter favorite for both Samijn and its customers.

“The whole process of making cassoulet makes me feel like I’m with the family,” he says. “The various types of meat and the long hours it takes to braise the beans to fill them with flavors are ideal for cooking with a group of friends and family. Its ingredients warm you up and charge you naturally. “

Courtesy of Samijn and Bar Boulud, here is a cassoulet recipe for eight. Before you try it, Samijn has some advice. “Add salt to your beans when they cool to prevent them from being damaged,” he says. “Don’t be afraid to boil the beans during the first cooking process – Al-Dente beans are not ready yet.” They have to be overcooked almost the first time. Be patient.”

A family serving of Bar Boulud’s award-winning cassoulet. (I H)

Duck confit (This can be bought in a store or made at home)

Ingredients: 4 duck legs, ½ cup of kosher or sea salt, 1 teaspoon of whole black peppercorns, 1 teaspoon of whole coriander seeds, 1 clove of garlic, ground, 3 dried bay leaves, 1 sprig of rosemary, 12 sprigs of thyme, 4 cups of duck fat (a common man can buy Whole Foods or shopping to a butcher.

Preparation: Mix sea salt, peppercorns, coriander, garlic, bay leaf, rosemary and 8 sprigs of thyme in a mixing bowl. Rub the salt mixture with the meat into the side of the duck and put the fat side up. Store uncovered overnight.

Preheat the oven to 250 ° F. Rinse the duck with cold water. Pat dry. Bring a 13 × 3 ”cast iron pan over low heat and lay the duck skin side down. Render the fat slowly, turn the heat to medium after 10 minutes. Once the duck skin is golden brown, gently turn the duck pieces over and completely cover with the skipped duck fat. Add the extra garlic and thyme. Bring to the boil, cover and place in a 250 ° F oven for 1.5 hours. Make sure the duck is tender but doesn’t fall off the bone completely.

Take the duck out of the oven and let it rest in the duck fat for at least 1 hour. Remove the duck from the pan, store 2 cups of fat and put the rest in the fridge to cool.

broth

Ingredients: 6 cups of chicken broth (or water), 1 whole carrot, 1 whole onion, halved, 1 whole celery stalk, 1 ham sprout, 1 sachet (main garlic, 2 cloves, 1 tsp black peppercorns, 1 fresh bay leaf, 8 sprigs of thyme, 1 sprig Rosemary).

Preparation: Bring all ingredients to a boil and simmer for an hour. Make sure you skim off excess fat or contaminants with a trowel. After an hour, strain the liquid and throw away the vegetables. Put the liquid back in the pot and keep it hot.

cassoulet

Ingredients: 1.5 pounds of dried tarbais beans or cannellini (soaked overnight), 1.5 pounds of pork skin, fat removed and julienned (this can be omitted if necessary), 1 pound of bacon, cut into 1 “cubes, 4 Toulouse sausages and or Lyonnaise sausage (or pork sausage without fennel), 4-leg duck confit (commercially available), 4 tablespoons of duck fat, 1 pound of lamb shoulder, cut into 1-inch pieces, 2 cups of onion, medium-sized cubes (about the size of Beans)), 1 cup of carrot, medium-sized cubes (about the size of beans), 1 cup of celery, medium-sized cubes (about the size of beans), 1 cup of tomato, medium-sized cubes, peeled and pitted, 2 tablespoons of garlic sliced, 1 tablespoon of tomato paste, bouquet of garnis (1 bay leaf, ½ t coriander seeds, 4 sprigs of parsley, 3 sprigs of thyme, 1 sprig of rosemary, 1 sprig of oregano, 1 leaf of sage, 2 rolled cloves and with a strip of gr tied a leek).

Preparation: Poach the pork skin and the bacon in the hot broth for 15 minutes. Add the sausages and poach for about 5 minutes. Turn off the heater and remove all meat by placing it on a separate plate to cool. Keep liquid and set aside.

Heat the oven to 250 ° F. In the meantime, heat a 14 “x11” x5 “Dutch oven over medium heat on the oven. With a small amount of duck fat, brown the diced lamb shoulder on all sides and set aside. Add the onion and cook for about five minutes, then add the carrot and celery, sweat until the vegetables are translucent, about 8 minutes more, add the garlic, cook for another two minutes, add tomato paste and mix well and then throw in the chopped tomato.

Add beans to the vegetables and cover with about six cups of broth or until the beans are covered. Bring to a boil and bring to a boil. Cover with a lid and place in the oven. Let it cook for about an hour or until the beans ¾ are cooked.

Take the Dutch oven out of the oven and add the duck legs, the sausages, the bacon, the pork skin and the roasted lamb. Add bouquet of garnis. Cover about ¾ of the way up with additional liquid and put in the oven for two hours. After 2 hours, adjust the spices and turn the oven to 180 ° C (350 ° F) to caramelize the meat. Once the beans are cooked thoroughly and the meat is tender, season and serve the broth as desired.

