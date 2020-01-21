This frizz treatment has made dealing with summer moisture 100 times easier

During my 25 years of existence on earth, I was known as “the one with the frizzy hair”. For six years my uncle cousin called me.

It was a real mop, and I’m not self-deprecating or exaggerating here – from school photos that look like I casually put a fork in an outlet to at least four broken brushes that my hair called a victim to do.

I used to just forget about it to avoid the curls that inevitably turn my head into a bloated triangle of blurry spirals, but in the summer? Well, in summer there is really nothing I can do other than lean in and pray that it won’t come from the tightest braids the world has ever known.

I knew I would be dealing with some extra humidity this summer (which leaves me more time) Monica Gellar than I want) because I was going to Brisbane for Christmas. Yes, Brisbane. Home to humidity. The kind of moisture that drips sweat into your buttock.

I could feel my ends becoming static in anticipation. In a last attempt to save my threads, I raised my hand to give Goldwell’s Kerasilk a college try.

If you haven’t heard of it yet, Kerasilk is a salon treatment where you lie on your unwieldy hair to get rid of the crazy static electricity that roughly resembles you Side look Bob,

Although it sounds pretty similar, it is actually very different from a full keratin treatment, which is a more permanent smoothing solution. As annoying as the unruly curls may be, I wanted to keep my hair’s ability to become the beach after jumping into the mermaid.

So I went into the salon, took a sip of ice water, and relaxed as they spread the treatment all over my skull. Do you know how best to have your hair cut by running your fingers through your hair? MMM yes. There were puppies in the salon that day too, so overall I had a great time.

About an hour later, I emerged from my wet, egg-shaped cocoon of skulls and they dropped my curls.

To end the treatment, you need to straighten your hair. Now I usually can’t take care of it anymore (after years of straightening up to hide the frizz, I leaned into the natural curl), but it was nice to be pampered once.

As you can see below, the difference was actually quite impressive – not only did the ripple disappear (which is usually not the case with smoothing because BOY likes to heat my locks), but it also felt super smooth and shiny on.

But there was still a big test ahead. It still had to endure hell that Brisbane is moisture. Kerasilk is said to last a few months as long as you use the appropriate shampoo to extend the lifespan of its effectiveness. And I was REGIMENTED because I wanted it to go so badly.

Conclusion but? I don’t think I had to think about it once. Sure, I was sweating so much that I left sweat sausage marks on all the chairs my leg skin came in contact with, but I didn’t have any hair drama at all.

Really, my ultimate rating for Kerasilk is simple:

100% Princess Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Rinaldi0% Mia Thermopolis,