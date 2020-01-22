This group from Vancouver Island University brews beer according to old recipes

Marie Hopwood adds fresh coriander to Midas Touché as he brews at Loveshack Libations in Qualicum Beach on August 11, 2019. (Photo by Melissa Renwick)

Marie Hopwood, professor of archaeological anthropology at Vancouver Island University in Duncan, BC, researches food and alcohol in the biblical past. It’s a small niche, but Hopwood has found an unusual way to bring the material to life. She creates beers – with names like Midas Touché, Odin’s Eye and Chosen Chicha – based on old recipes. That is, around 5,000 years ago.

“I found myself here on Vancouver Island and I didn’t just want to make what I do a little bit interesting, I wanted to draw the attention of my students and people in my community,” says Hopwood. “To make the past relevant and exciting, I thought I’d focus on beer!”

With Midas Touché, the first ale inspired by antiquity, Hopwood and the former student Melissa Ayling developed a mixture of flavors from the exploration of Mesopotamia and Egypt. The recipe contains grains such as kamut or spelled, honey, saffron and coriander. “We combine modern brewing techniques with taste profiles from archaeological research that we do,” says Hopwood. “Dave (Paul, your brewer) uses his artistry to make something that is not only inspired by antiquity but also absolutely delicious.”

READ: Why Buck-a-Beer failed earlier in Ontario – and why it will likely be the same again

Does it sell in the competitive craft brew market? Well, their efforts have been extremely successful as each new batch sold out so quickly that the team had to crawl to rebrew. The beer series are available in the LoveShack Libations brewery on Qualicum Beach as well as in the Discovery Room – a restaurant on campus that is occupied by students of the VIU for gastronomy and hospitality. One batch produces 200 590-milliliter bottles, which are sold for $ 7 each. “They have become so popular that people can only buy six bottles per visit to the brewery. In July, when we launched our Inca-inspired Chicha, it sold out within a week, ”says Hopwood.

Beer is one of the oldest known beverages in human civilization. The earliest records were found on Mesopotamian cuneiform tablets, and according to Hopwood, it is an open debate whether grain was first domesticated to make bread or brew beer. Archaeological anthropologists can reconstruct old beer recipes by reading written records or performing residue analysis on drinking vessels from archaeological sites.

Ayling, who has a year off but wants to continue her research into the anthropology of food and alcohol at college level, said that her interest was sparked by Hopwood’s passionate lectures. “There was this cool new professor who always talked about food. , , and how we can use it to put faces in the past and make contacts with old peoples, ”she says.

READ: The aunt who helps indigenous students adapt to college life

Really authentic replications are not the goal of the project as the team wants the finished products to appeal to the modern palate. In addition, the methods of grain processing and fermentation practiced by old breweries do not quite meet modern hygienic standards. Fermenting beer in open containers has been common practice. the finished drink was often consumed from the same vessel in which it was fermented; and some of the ways in which old people break down grain for brewing are unsuitable for today’s drinkers.

For example, the latest brew – Chosen Chicha – has been brought to light by the study of Aqllakuna, a high-level collective of Inca women who brew beer for Peru’s elite. The Aqllakuna women chewed a handful of corn to break down the starch and release its sugar, dried the chewed corn in the sun, and then fermented it with water and plants in an open container.

To make a modern version of the old Peruvian chicha, Paul grinds purple Peruvian corn with a brick, extracts its sugar with the help of enzyme-rich pineapple juice and fermentes it with agave, strawberries and allspice. It’s significantly less sweet and more hygienic than the original variety, but it’s a tribute to its origins.

(Hopwood and Ayling say this brew is also meant to honor the role of the Incan women.)

Dave Paul pours a sample of Odin’s Eye, one of the ancient beers, on August 11, 2019 in Qualicum Beach. (Photo by Melissa Renwick)

Before Chosen Chicha there was Odin’s eye – the team’s response to Viking Grog. The recipe consists almost entirely of Canadian ingredients and contains berries, honey, birch syrup and bark, vegetable ingredients such as yarrow and meadowsweet, as well as deeply roasted malt. Vikings and other ancient societies used herbs and plants instead of hops to preserve their beer and increase bitterness. Hops were not used to brew beer until around the 9th century AD. Odin’s eye, light and fruity, has a great depth of malt and an acidity of cranberries and birch bark.

The team plans to brew all three beers and is developing a new recipe inspired by anthems dedicated to Ninkasi, the Sumerian goddess of fermentation and beer.

READ: Who advocates Canadian beer drinkers?

“One of the hymns found on cuneiform tablets from Uruk (city in Mesopotamia) poetically describes how they brew beer. What Melissa and I are doing now is trying to go through this hymn and find out how we use this method can reproduce, ”says Hopwood.

Hopwood says she currently has no plans to expand sales outside of Vancouver Island, but the possibility is not excluded. In the meantime, the team is planning a tasting in fall 2019 to celebrate VIU’s new president and vice chancellor, Deborah Saucier. Hopwood is also working with another student on a comic that deals with the archeology of beer.

Your passion is obviously contagious. As Ayling says about combining ancient cultural studies with practical application: “I may never go home, but I can only experience her life a little.”