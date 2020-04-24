This Guy Is Bursting A Bunch Of Shit With Rubber Bands

If there is 1 factor which is unanimously agreed upon around the world, it is that footage of Do-it-yourself explosions are fascinating and exciting to enjoy. With this in mind, I’d like to introduce you to the wondrous do the job of Jeremiah Warlick, AKA Dakidd Hilarious, AKA Rubberband Gentleman, who’s going viral on the website for trying to burst a bunch of shit with – you guessed it – rubber bands. Severely, if you feast your eyes on anything tonight, may it be this articles king’s masterpieces.

Dakidd Hilarious, who features 200k Instagram followers and virtually 900k TikTok followers, has established the internet alight more than the earlier couple months for his ambitious rubber band videos, which predominately featuring ye ol’ watermelons as the victims.

Alrighty, ample talking. Shall we check out him burst things?

Here’s a person of his most up-to-date movies showcasing 10003 rubber bands and a extremely messy rest room.

But also, why does this symbolise 2020?

More watermelon mess. Much more.

The Tennessee native has also attempted to burst milk cartons, peppers and water balloons with the trusty rubber bands.

But let’s be actual, this man could be stand in front of the digicam with individuals goggles, in silence, and we’d however be entertained for hrs.

If our newfound king does not get some style of rubber band sponsorship from this, I’m suing.

Impression:

Instagram / @dakidd_hilarious