Spud connoisseur Harrison Kennedy started cooking potatoes about two years ago. “What happened was that I went to Ibiza for a few days and cooked my pasta. I came back and didn’t want to speak to anyone for three months. So I just stayed at home and only made fried potatoes. “

At that moment, he wanted to make the most crispy, crispiest, and cheapest fried potato in the world. “You go to the stores and buy all those damn ingredients that are rare and hard to find, and you end up spending a hundred dollars on dinner. What I wanted to do was fried potatoes for the people. “

And our king has done fried potatoes for the people. After 18 months of testing an abundance of ingredients and techniques, blind tests and bite tests, the potato lord developed the ultimate recipe: “It’s basically a boujie chicken nugget without a chicken.”

“Last December I cooked it about 15 times a month,” he admits, “and it ended up having to go to a thick warehouse in Ubud to lose a few pounds.” Check out the inspired creation below ,

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWNQA4TK5pA (/ embed)

As lovers of the potato craft, we just needed the recipe in our hands. See, the Holy Spud Bible ™. (One day, a framed version of this recipe will hang next to the Mona Lisa in the Louvre.)

Now go on, you potato prodigy, run amok, be free. Potato Lord, we bow to you.

– Royal blue potatoes (purple)

– caustic soda

– Beef broth

– Parsley or truffle oil & parmesan as a side dish.

– 200-400 ml of olive oil.

– Spices: cumin, smoked paprika, ground coriander

Step 1 – Boil a pot of water

Step 2 – Add a generous handful of salt, a teaspoon of bi-carb soda, and beef broth to the water

Step 3 – Turn on the oven at 220 degrees

Step 3 – peel potatoes

Step 4 – Put potatoes in boiling water

Step 5-8 minutes

Step 8 – Once the potatoes have a slightly loose edge, strain the potatoes

Step 9 – Shake the potatoes in the pot to roughen the edges

Step 10 – Throw a generous amount of spices (cumin, smoked paprika, ground coriander) into the potatoes

Step 11 – Place the potatoes on a paper towel and put them in the freezer for 30-45 minutes

Step 6 – Put a generous amount (200-400 ml) of olive oil in a frying pan (about 0.4 cm oil depth).

Step 7 – Place the pan in the oven to preheat the oil

Step 10 – Throw potatoes in hot oil and in the oven

Step 10.5 – Shake the potatoes in oil every 10 minutes and turn them over halfway.

Step 11 – Roast for 50 minutes

Step 12 – Add 40 cloves of garlic, rosemary and thyme after 40 minutes

Step 13 – Take the potatoes out of the oven and place them on a paper towel to soak up the oil

Step 14 – Garnish the potatoes with a lot of finely chopped parsley OR, as a bougie option, a few drops of truffle oil and parmesan

Step 15 – eating