this-houston-pair-has-the-top-secret-to-100-decades-of-love!

HOUSTON — Dr. Thomas Freeman and Clarice Freeman experienced large dreams and massive targets when they very first achieved in 1943.

Due to the fact receiving married, Dr. Freeman has come to be a legendary debate coach at Texas Southern College in Houston, Texas.

He taught Barbara Jordan, Martin Luther King Jr. and dozens of other iconic leaders and figures.

Clarice turned his rock at house, increasing the household as her partner traveled to discussion tournaments all around the world.

When asked if it’s difficult to be married to another person who argues for a residing, Clarice stated she will not believe they have at any time had a struggle.

The few thinks the genuine mystery to their very long marriage is uncomplicated – just appreciate your spouse for who they are and regard one another.