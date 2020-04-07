‘This is a modified situation’: An overview of the findings on Canada’s early-stage care plan

OTTAWA –

As early as 2020, federal government reports that coronavirus infection is rare, but the spread of the virus quickly reaches Canada soil, setting a policy of evolution. production, from the information provided by the virus’ ability to spread, to assess the needs of the border and the need for medical equipment, internal data show.

In January, the government announced that the new virus was being “monitored” in Canada. By mid-March, the government had returned citizens, reviewed national waste, and updated health plans with claims of up to 70 percent. hundreds of countries are infected.

Changes in this regulation, affecting changes in the understanding of non-pre-specified disease for some sections, over hundreds of pages of complaint files which is obtained from CTVNews.ca. The document provides a glimpse into some of the early negotiations between the government and the ruling party in the months following a new virus identified and registered COVID-19.

Across the record one of the constant announcements is: “This is what happened.”

Some examples of the liquidity of the situation include: Initially considering the delivery of tons of supplies to China on one of the flights to Canadians; that the disease is not thought to be contagious without long contact; and conveying the notion of closing the borders to unqualified international travelers.

This information is available in the materials provided to the House of Commons Health Committee on March 15. More than 1,000 pages have been submitted in response to the latest invention. of the committee in February requesting “all information, including short notes, notes and emails. by senior administration, prepared for the Minister of Health, Minister of Transport, Minister of Public Safety. , The Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Minister of National Defense regarding the presence of coronavirus. “

Although the group has not yet released the data, they are considered public and are some of the first public figures to issue a federal statute regarding COVID-19 answers, due to federal access. to Most files are restricted.

In the two weeks of regulation that has been going on since this information was submitted to the board, COVID-19 infection has continued to spread rapidly, making more live data. on these pages, although they are indicative of a federal-government. engagement occurs in the early stages of the event.

In his daily speech on April 7, President Justin Trudeau said that as the situation progresses, they will continue, adding that “they have been doing it from the beginning.”

“This is an unprecedented epidemic of new challenges every day. New information, new information every day, and throughout we are making the best decisions, ”he said.

Here are the main takeaways:

CONCEPT FOR CO-ORDINATION, ‘CONTROLLING IT

Throughout this issue the government has addressed, and has renewed its engagement and contacts with their member states and territories. The absence of this was seen as a sign of skepticism in response to the 2003 SARS outbreak and was motivated to show that this lesson was learned.

As of late January, a few weeks after China identified a new virus, officials prepared a brief case report, often addressing comments and questions and answering questions. a statement that “confidential information” for Health Minister Patty Hajdu used during his contact with his government representatives where coronavirus was the topic of discussion.

The documents indicate that the Director of Health Dr. Theresa Tam and her Director Dr. Howard Njoo also participated in these calls with state and local health officials and public health officials.

Calls at this time have touched on the global message of patients and the details of the epidemic and the potential risk to Canada. Talking about building plans and the message around continued collaboration in most areas seems like a one-off.

Reports prepared for Hajdu on January 30 call show that the risk for Canadians remains low, according to a public statement issued at the time. During that time the first few viruses detected were found in Ontario and British Columbia, from people who lived in Wuhan.

The “talk show” on January 30 called with a warning that infection prevention in Canada was “post-traumatic” because international travel and relocation should focus. for “controlling the spread of disease.”

By mid-February the statement said the government plans to start taking additional measures and look at the social and economic conditions “should this situation continue.”

Around the same time, the deportation of Canadians from China was underway and plans to rescue overseas passengers had begun. Details of their exclusion from CFB Trenton or at the NAV Canada facility in Cornwall, Ont. were discussed on these calls.

He also said in late February that the cruises were “a major global challenge to the effort,” even though it was almost a month before the government announced. off that it has delayed Canada cruise season from April 2 to July 1.

PRIVATE CARE, NOT ‘MARKET PRESSURES’

As of February 10 a review of the supply of self-defense kits had begun, and efforts were underway to prepare more supplies, a brief statement to Hajdu called with his publisher.

The Health Authority of Canada has begun to evaluate the geographical and geographical location of the deficiencies and options to ensure adequate supply in the country. “It seems that there is another line after this to be shipped to Canada, even though it has been approved.

The commentary document also notes that N95 trials and masks have been launched, with shipments to be “interrupted by trade as a result of heavy trade.” A week later, work was being done on “managing and consolidating PPE inventories across the law,” a briefing was issued for the February 19 meeting.

Now, nearly two months later, pushing to get more products from foreigners is still a struggle, and the government has asked home companies to pretend to their production line to begin production of the lifesaving equipment Canada workers needed later. admit that the government would seem to be inadequate.

CALCULATION OF SOLUTION

Manitoba Conservation Officers provide information for COVID-19 to drivers as they enter Manitoba from Ontario via Trans Canada at the Manitoba / Ontario border Saturday, March 28, 2020. CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods

In an email and letters to Public Safety Secretary Bill Blair, dated February 12 and registering “CBSA supporting COVID-19 answers” ​​police officers explain how they requested to assist. The CBSA said in the filing that border agencies had requested from the Health Department of Canada to assist them in collecting information from travelers for help in contact. At that time it was only available to travelers who had been in Hubei province in China 14 days ago, but “could expand to other travelers in need.”

The document states that the two agencies have created contact information for those returning to Canada who said they were in Hubei and are seeking the assistance of the commander to create the document and distribution to all major airports in Canada. The information will be sent to the PHAC for follow up on this person and the CBSA agrees to be “in immediate use” of the contact.

The document was approved and implemented within a week, as evidenced by it in other documents. The form – as an example included in the database – includes questions about information such as phone numbers and addresses, even when travelers are asked where they live in the aircraft returned and how long they were in Canada.

A total of 1,267 travelers said they were in Hubei province, according to data collected by travelers, choosing “yes” to the question of kiosks upon entering Canada, since about 4pm EDT, on Feb. 11, according to the filing.

Of those, 846 are Canadian nationals, 122 are permanent residents, and 299 are foreign nationals for various reasons, mostly from China and the United States.

As of February 22, a total of 2,226 travelers had been recalled from Hubei province, with 31 submitted to the Health Department of Canada. Of these, we were referred for further analysis.

Other CBSA reports recommend answers to questions about planning, signage and other airport inspection, as well as security precautions at border agencies. officially, all the Blair reports were released to the public early on COVID-19’s arrival in Canada.

Discussing the development of the Quarantine Policy for returnees also happened like mid-February. That decision came weeks later, after hundreds of people were forced to spend 14 days in federal camps after being repatriated.

Negotiations around the closure of Canada-U.S. the border for unnecessary travel and prohibiting most citizens from entering Canada does not appear on any page that does not include a page sent to the group.

However, the question of whether Canada will close its borders or start airing on China includes a prepared answer to a potentially dangerous question early on in the spread. .

The answer is: “No. The Government of Canada and the various states and territories are preparing to identify, evaluate and respond to the outbreak of a serious pandemic in Canada. We also know that China has taken a more aggressive approach. “

At that time, this process was consistent with World Health Organization guidelines.

TIPS FOR INCOME TAX INCOME

According to a market study found in the “Adult Short Report” data of COVID-19 through February 20, government officials warned millions of people in the financial crisis. loss of the organism has been intended to cause illness. It did not announce an international transmission until March. 11. 11.

Among the topics included in the industry are identified:

• Global trade could reach $ 280-billion in the first quarter of 2020 because of COVID-19;

• The direct impact on the aviation industry has been found to be worse than that of SARS, due to the higher number of passengers and fewer passengers, as cited by the International Civil Aviation Organization. about $ 5 billion in losses in the current quarter; and

• Exports from China will decline in the first half of 2020, which will affect retail and wholesale production, while a drop in exports will “significantly” affect agriculture. farming, mining, and farming.

SCRAMBLE TO THE CHINA?

Another plan, however, denied that China had pointed out that it had no self-defense equipment and requested supplies were not in Canada’s stored goods, so the Canadian government went to The The National Emergency Management Agency and the Canadian Red Cross “get the items requested,” such as clothing, masks and clothing.

A separate email, dated March 31, revealed that the stock they are sending to China includes a PPE that expires in February and March and that the cash offer can be “unavailable. impact on Canadian products. “

The email also discusses how the remaining cargo will be returned to China.

“We have some products in emergency kit in the country … that we can donate to without impacting Canadian products. Speed ​​around here is detrimental to access “Get these items on the return plane that is going to China. Find out as soon as possible … so we can get transportation supplies,” read an email from the first of the staff of the Health Department of Canada, Marnie Johnstone.

In the end that did not happen, rather it was shipped in trucks and with the help of the Canadian Red Cross.

An additional comment on the products provided to China says that their estimated cost on February 2, just days before they were shipped, was $ 500,000. A government spokesman for the procurement agency on February 9 said Canada had, last week, shipped “about 16 tonnes of self-defense equipment, including colds.” kicking, wearing face masks, masks, gloves and gloves for the country, ”to help China respond to the protests.

Since then, both Banking and Huawei have returned thousands of medical devices to Canada.

PLAY CONTROL CONTROL

The bus runs off Highway 2 after leaving Yukon Lodge, which will be a temporary family ride on a charter flight from the site of the new global outbreak in Wuhan, China, via CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., On February 7, 2020. CANADIAN PRESS / Justin Tang

The documents include an email communication, with some insights, between Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan and General Secretary of Defense Jonathan Vance. Vance, Canada’s main military officer, provided a comprehensive and comprehensive update that involved the planning of the return of hundreds of Canadians from Wuhan and secession in Trenton, with subsequent plans. to bring more Canadians home.

Part of the discussion was about the prospect of using military aircraft, versus commercial jet aircraft.

In an email dated January 29, more than a week before the planes were flown to China, Sajjan indicated he did not support the delivery of military jets, and said Global Affairs Canada “Can get public assistance,” to which Vance replied: “Roger Sir.”

He eventually created airplanes and not just sailors who brought Canadians home.

Other Department of Defense records include work and documents related to Wuhan’s return, as well as a timetable for projects. For example, it includes pictures of the locations of the bases, the flight deck, and examples of food served – a map showing bowls of juice and cups pudding on the other stuff – and a map of where they will live.

It also emphasized the role of the military by departing and examining upon arrival, transit to their residence and detachment from exclusion, as well as removal of the base later.

Similar work from the Company has been presented to Diamond Passengers in Cornwall, Ont. as usual. It includes a decision on providing customers with more clothing as well as “games and exciting items.”

Other emails indicate that Sajjan went to Vance to get more information in late February about members of the army affected by coronavirus. This includes a military official who was informed by health officials that they were flying with people who were diagnosed with positive conditions for COVID-19 after returning from Iran. , which then resulted in three other soldiers who were close to be fired.

LETTER FROM QUARANTINE

Among the documents is a letter, which appears to be from someone who had been tilt after being reinstated by the Diamond Commissioner. The letter went to the Department of Public Health of Canada, and seems to have made its decision to Hajdu based on the heavy email message that contained the first letter.

In it, the author sought various views such as the daily publication of whether anyone in the division was diagnosed or injured, and whether they would be examined in the form of peace of mind.

“Please feel free to go back and look forward to the return home. Despite the disappearance of personal freedom, it is unclear whether an individual has the disease, the outcome of the infection, the time to exclude it and its processes. contents that keep us down, ”the person wrote.

It looks like members of the Board of Directors have responded to this letter, as they have sent this letter by the “protestor,” but the submissions have been repeated.

“I am happy that you are home and that your orphanage will be a success soon. I want to thank you for your fun and patience from this nightmare, ”the answer reads.

EARLY TRUTH ABOUT VIRUS

Director of Health Services of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam participated in a meeting with Minister of Health Patty Hajdu, left, and Health Minister Dr. Howard Njoo, in Ottawa, on Sunday, January 26, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Justin Tang)

According to a sermon prepared by several agencies for questions about coronavirus infection in January, government awareness of the disease has decreased.

At one point he said that, at the time, it was not yet clear how easily the virus spreads from person to person.

One of the responses was, “Long live, as you would expect in a family, as a prerequisite for infection,” read a prepared statement. This has since been meaningless.

The advice to health workers is to “look out for the unfamiliar of travelers,” but the staff does not think that travelers should wear clothes. mouth when traveling to China or a city in that country at that time. In a week the government advised Canadians in China to opt out of business if their travel was unimportant.

Discuss questions about the advice given to Canadians about COVID-19 and why some measures have been used lately in other countries – such as wearing masks — Dr. Continued commentary on how the research on the disease and its spread throughout the day, as well as government guidelines for Canadians, will be updated.

A true example of this is that Dr. The place where Canadians’ faces were unharmed during the attack.

RELATIONSHIP RIGHTS

In a statement heavy enough by the International Representative of Canada to arrange for Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne for talks he had with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. A section labeled “infectious point of view” was considered, except for a line indicating the purpose of the call was “regarding the need for continued access to Canadians. in detention throughout the coronavirus case. “

The key message presented to the prime minister in this case includes encouraging the Chinese to “maintain focus with the international community.” Recently, China’s control of the disease has been felt by some, based on their level of openness about the death of that country.

Similar information was provided to the background check team provided to the sponsor contact with his French, Thai, German and Japanese counterparts.

A question not included in the manuscript was prepared for Champagne’s contact with the U.S. State Attorney General Stephen Biegun, it appears Canada is questioning whether the United States has “similar challenges” with their situation in China. It is unclear if this is the case with the Canadians who arrested Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who Chinese authorities have said were safeguards against the spread of the virus.

DEPARTMENT REDACTIONS PROMPT CONCERN

Establishments to release data set forth as additional measures to protect Canadians ‘personal and private information, including public employees’ access to information, would be required. conducted by the Office of the Attorney General and the Attorney General in the House of Managers.

However, according to a letter sent by the Attorney General and Consultant to the Government Philippe Dufresne, the retreats are a series of workplaces completed before they were even created.

In addition to personal information and the termination of privacy laws, further attacks have been “made to prevent harm to international relations including relations with states and territories; block the decision-making proposal to a Minister; for the protection of government funds; and, to protect solicitor-beneficiaries, “according to Health Canada President Stephen Lewis in his message to the crowd.

“The main purpose of this effort is to disseminate as much information as possible,” Lewis said. the material of this article.

The earlier issues reported by the department seem to have led to a discussion between the Dufresne office and the office representatives where staff expressed concerns about the provision of the materials. non-reporting that would otherwise be exempt from disclosure, even though it is the law’s authority’s view that the home and its Supervisors are “responsible” for making the decision whether any reason for retaining the information will be accepted or not.

It is now up to the members of the committee to determine if they are satisfied with the information provided by the policy.

Edited by Web Designer Mary Nersessian, courtesy of Mahima Singh

