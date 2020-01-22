This is both a successful and a competitive story of Michael Jackson and Prince

In August 1983, the Godfather of the Soul, James Brown, held a show at the Beverly Theater in Hollywood.

Among the participants was Michael Jackson – the King of Pop. Jackson drove a wave of his thriller album, which became the world’s best-selling album.

Brown invited Jackson on stage, whereupon he performed a melody and then presented his moon walk to an enthusiastic audience.

Jackson will then tell Brown that Prince was in the audience and should be called on stage. Prince had success with his breakthrough album in 1999, which produced the top 20 hits.

But just a few years later, Jackson – The Gloved One – and Prince – Purple One – will be more known for their fierce rivalry than for their friendship and warmth.

Then what was the reason for your status as an “enemy”?

In 1986, both Prince and Jackson were at the top of their respective games, and both had record albums in Thriller and Purple Rain. Both rarely gave interviews and kept the audience up to date.

There was a lot going on for the couple. Both were born in 1958

only months apart. Both artists came from tough cities in the Midwest: Jackson was

from Gary, Indiana, a steel town south of Chicago; Prince was from the north

Minneapolis, Minnesota, also known for its gritty industrial character.

Both Prince and Jackson’s fathers were strict disciplinarians who worked long and hard hours to support their families.

Prince and Michael Jackson

Jackson’s father Joseph Jackson was a crane operator who had high hopes of making it big with his rhythm and blues band “The Falcons”.

Prince ‘s father John Nelson had similar dreams of becoming a talented jazz pianist as a musician who performed with his band “Prince Rogers Trio” in Minneapolis.

When both fathers realized that they would not make it as an artist, they invested in their sons.

Jackson and Prince shared other similarities – they were both lonely, sensitive, sponge-like children. They also idolized James Brown, Sly Stone and Stevie Wonder.

Both were private, deeply spiritual, and were eventually identified as members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ faith. Both experienced significant economic and critical declines after scandals in the United States and, according to Pop Matters, died “unexpectedly and tragically amid artistic comebacks”.

When it came to their competitiveness, both artists did the math

It was her right to be at the top of the pop hierarchy. They monitored each other

Albums, tours, awards and records that keep up or exceed.

Years later, Roots leader Questlove remembers sitting on the set of a music video with Jackson and Eddie Murphy when the conversation turned to Prince.

“Eddie [was] like,” Yeah man … Prince is a bad motherfucker. I’m happy to work with you, but another dream I have is working with him. “And I don’t think Mike knew the camera was on him and he says,” Yeah, he’s a natural genius, “and then four strikes later, Michael says,” but I can hit him. “

Prince also said to Rolling Stone: “I wish people would understand that I always thought I was bad. I would not have gotten into the business if I hadn’t thought I was bad. ”

And “Bad,” Jackson’s song, was a source of friction between the two stars when producer Quincy Jones suggested that Prince and Jackson act on the song together and starred in a video.

Connoisseurs say that Prince was initially willing to do so

Be on the song, he declined due to the opening line “Your butt is mine.”

In an interview with Chris Rock in 1997, Prince gave his opinion on the whole matter: “Do you know that Wesley Snipes does matter? That would have been me … You have the video in your head. The first line in this song is “Your butt is mine” So I said, ‘Who will sing who to whom? Because you surely don’t sing it to me and I certainly don’t want to sing it to you. “So we have a problem right there.”

It is said that after Prince appeared on the James Brown stage

He left the stage and leaned against a lamppost

bring into the crowd and the lamppost.

Jackson laughed at his misfortune and remarked, “He made a fool of himself. He was joking … People ran and screamed. I was so embarrassed. It was all on video. “

In a GQ interview, Quincy Jones claimed that Prince was so disappointed with his appearance at the James Brown concert that he waited in a limousine outside the venue with the intention of running over Jackson.

Even Quincy Jones’ invitation to Prince to participate in the charity song “We Are the World” that Jackson co-wrote and eventually appeared on was rejected.

“I’ve proven myself since I was really little. That’s not fair. He feels like I’m his opponent … I hope he changes because boy he’s hurt. He’s the guy who could commit suicide or something… I don’t like being compared to Prince, ”Jackson said, adding,“ One of the most rude people I’ve ever met, ”my family’s“ mean and evil “had been . “

“There was a point during the show that Prince was playing bass and he came into the audience with that giant bass – he knew where Michael was sitting – and he went straight to Michael and started playing bass on Michael’s face. Like aggressive slap – Bass, ”says Black Eyed Peas boss will.i.am. recalls Prince’s clapping