This is Dead to Me Season 2 Look First Is Killer

There is no lie to build friendships. Just ask Jen and Judy from Dead to Me.

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini returns to Dead to Me two seasons on Friday, May 8th, but you don’t have to wait long to get a taste of what’s to come. There’s new art, which you can see here, and a new teaser trailer.

“I just want things to come back to life, before everything happens,” Judy said. Everything becomes Judy hitting and killing Jen’s husband by car and Jen shooting and killing Steve (James Marsden), Formerly Judy. You know, just little things like that.

The new season takes hold after the two-season event ends and the two women try to keep it a secret. But there are surprising new visitors in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva |) is hot on their heels, so Jen and Judy need to take drastic steps to protect their loved ones and each other … no matter the cost.

“We need to continue to focus on the positive,” Judy said in the teaser above.

“How can f-k be so positive now? We’re not in Snow White, we’re in f-king Scarface,” Jen said.

“Okay, I’ve never seen it,” Judy said.

“I don’t have any girls either,” Jen corrected.

After the first season, series creator Liz Feldman describes the finale events designed to tie them together more.

“Yes, the idea is to force them together to deal with their complicated relationship. Of course, Jen and Judy have ambitions for each other, but once Jen finds out what Judy is doing, it’s a very difficult thing. We want to put them in a better position, “Feldman said. “They are forced to keep this, a secret if you will, and thus, face off with forgiving one another.”

Season two premieres Friday, May 8 on Netflix.