“This is ghar wapsi”: BJP’s Yashodhara Raje on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s decision – News from India

As Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress party, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and his aunt welcomed politician Madhya Pradesh back home.

Scindia, a former Union minister and four-time MP, sacked Congress in the morning after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Prime Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Jyotiraditya Scindia is expected to join the BJP in the evening and according to a party official, his name could be suggested as a candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

Watch out | Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, likely to join BJP

His grandmother, Vijaya Raje Scindia, was one of the founders of Jana Sangha, the BJP’s predecessor. His aunt Vasundhara Raje is a former Union minister and former chief minister of Rajasthan and his other aunt Yashodhara Raje is a former minister in Madhya Pradesh’s cabinet.

Read also: Suave leader, firefighter, orator: Jyotiraditya Scindia has worn many hats in Congress

As Jyotiraditya Scindie’s resignation came on the 75th anniversary of his father Madhavrao Scindia’s birth, Yashodhara Raje said she was “very happy” with her nephew’s decision and congratulated him.

“This is ‘ghar wapsi.’ Madhavrao Scindia began her political career with Jana Sangh. Jyotiraditya was ignored in the Congress,” Yashodhara Raje Scindia quoted the ANI news agency as saying.

Yashodhara Raje is the younger sister of Jyotiraditya’s father the late Madhavrao Scindie. She was the sports minister in the previous BJP government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“Rajmata blood has decided in the national interest. We will walk together, form a new country, now every distance is covered. I wholeheartedly welcome @ JM_Scindia’s bold move to leave Congress,” she also tweeted.

The 49-year-old Congress politician’s exit came amid a crisis in the party unit of Madhya Pradesh, where 20 Congress legislators, including six ministers, resigned from Governor Lalji Tandon amid noise that the Kamal Nath government could fall.

Also Read: How Jyotiraditya Scindia Misses “Patience and Time” With Congress

Scindia’s letter, which spoke of a “fresh start” to the aspirations of the people and their supporters, was dated the day before: March 9. Moments after announcing the decision to leave the party, Congress announced that Sonia Gandhi had approved his expulsion for “anti-party activities.”

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s decision followed months of speculation about his plans. In his letter, Sonia Gandhi alluded to developments in the Congressional State Unit in Madhya Pradesh over the past year, which, he said, led to the decision to leave the party.

.