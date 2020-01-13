This is how Chick-fil-A customers get free nuggets this month

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – There is nothing better than free Chick-Fil-A.

The chicken chain is giving away a free order with eight counters for classic chick-fil-a-nuggets if you order using the mobile app. The offer is valid from now until the end of January.

With the free nuggets, the company thanks millions of customers who ordered food or paid for in the restaurant with the Chick-fil-A app.

“Our customers are incredibly important to us, and this is a small way to thank them for their loyalty and introduce new guests to the benefits of our app,” said Kevin Purcer, Director Customer Digital Experience at Chick-fil-A. “We are delighted to be able to surprise our guests this month with a free order of eight counters worth of nuggets via our mobile app.”

Chick-fil-A is also launching its new kale crunch page, which can be used in combination dishes instead of waffle fries:

On the side is a mixture of kale and cabbage, tossed with cider and Dijon mustard vinaigrette and topped with salted, crispy almonds.

The page has 120 calories per serving. The chain tested it in three markets last spring and decided to roll it out nationwide based on customer feedback.

Customers have the option to replace the eight-part Nuggets range with the Kale Crunch Side until the end of the campaign on January 31.