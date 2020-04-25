This is how coronavirus affects our currently fragile food system

Planning failures and financial downturns have been exposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. In the food world, planning is needed to deal with short-term emergencies and long-term risks.

At first, the immediate job was to feed the people when the economies came to a standstill.

Lessons are learned from each country’s approach to food and nutrition. In rich countries, they have learned how much food supply depends on the work of immigrants.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

With the government focusing on national political responsibilities, the natural flow of work to farms, factories and shops has been disrupted.

Britain has experienced at least two years of a non-threatening Brexit deal that demonstrates the need for crisis preparations.

But the Cronavirus epidemic quickly showed that there was still no official food program in the UK other than the government’s belief that big retailers were “tidying it up,” as one insider told us.

Read more

The food system is currently struggling to cope with the changing situation, the loss of biodiversity and unsustainable diets. The lack of a formal plan is neither good nor safe.

Depending on the supermarkets

Flowers appear to be a real response through action, and they become an action that focuses more on the power of the market than on meeting the needs of the people. A completely effective diet plan is now needed and will increase even more in the coming months and years. Until the vaccine is given, the virus will threaten life and the economy. However, the need for sustainable food and healthy eating will remain constant, even when it is over.

A prime example of Britain’s vague thinking in the absence of planning is how the government will close almost all of the UK’s food service sector as its first food action. Superficially, this seemed reasonable, designed to prevent cafes and restaurants from becoming centers of disease.

However, the government shut down the entire section, pool and extensive skills, facilities and local presence of food and dispersed. These are possible and should be nutrition centers in the community until the vaccines finally release social life, possibly within 12 to 18 months.

A restaurant in Edinburgh closes its doors as part of a lock-in operation (PA)

Instead, the closure has led consumers to take advantage of the few retailers that saw strong sales of میلیارد 2 billion in March. This has hurt large markets for early producers who provided food services. As a result, products intended for food preparation were spoiled and spoiled – as emptied with spilled milk gallons – added to Britain’s miserable records of food waste.

Learning from World Wars

If you are benevolent, we may justify these mistakes as the consequences of high-pressure crisis management. History shows that major food mistakes can be made in cases like this.

While many militaristic “war” rhetoricists are happy, we must remember that both world wars were almost catastrophic at first in terms of food in Britain. The tremors saved the day. In 1916, the Ministry of Food finally prioritized consumer needs to some extent through quotas.

We must prevent the government from failing to create a flexible food supply in good times, then we expect people to pay in advance to pay for the crisis in the recession.

In World War II, the diet was only introduced in 1940 when Frederick Marxie Walton, head of a northern retail chain, was introduced to the government and took charge of the food strategy.

Walton quickly assessed the food situation in the UK, realized that serious measures were needed to protect resources and routes, and immediately reached out to food problems through a nutrition and health lens.

Previously, the unfair logic of the market, which meant that people ate according to wealth, and did not need it, quietly replaced a principle of equity. As a result, millions of poor people were eventually better fed at the end of the war than before.

Left created with Sketch.

It was created right with Sketch.

1/6

Milan Italy

REUTERS

2/6

North Jakarta, Indonesia

REUTERS

3/6

Jakarta, Indonesia

REUTERS

4/6

Venice, Italy

REUTERS

5/6

New Delhi, India

REUTERS

6/6

Islamabad, Pakistan

REUTERS

1/6

Milan Italy

REUTERS

2/6

North Jakarta, Indonesia

REUTERS

3/6

Jakarta, Indonesia

REUTERS

4/6

Venice, Italy

REUTERS

5/6

New Delhi, India

REUTERS

6/6

Islamabad, Pakistan

REUTERS

Today, we have once again entered a global situation with the poor health of the regime associated with the regime. While in the 1930s, Britain’s food problem was largely hunger, it is now a surreal combination of over-consumption, over-consumption and under-consumption.

Given today’s long-term economic outlook, Britain needs to plan to improve its food system. We must prevent the government from failing to create a flexible food supply in good times, then we expect people to pay for the crisis in the coming recession. Now is the time to plan a proper, flexible, safe and fair diet.

Addressing food poverty

While there is an officially recognized recognition of food change due to the climate crisis, there is a stubborn refusal to get details about the diet or to address the social dimension of food.

The government was abused when, two years ago, the UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights sharply criticized the widespread poverty of British food – yet continued to rely on charity, especially drug banks. Food now.

This failure is again faced with Covid-19. While the government has said that only 1.5 million people need food aid, the food fund now estimates at least three million. Food banks do not respond to food poverty.

The shaking of British food rule has been delayed for good and bad times. In two open letters – the first to Boris Johnson before he became ill, and the second to the Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and Chief Executive Officer of the British Public Health – we drew up the case for a better composition. Nutritional, national and regional responses

Read more

A multi-level approach, from national to local, is a key feature of planning and rebuilding food farming systems for the future. Instead, the government is focusing on the current crisis, exposing itself to the Coronavirus law of astonishing powers – with four pages about food that simply gives the government the power to share its information. Collect – and also move the food service market to the retail market. Only nine companies account for 95% of sales. This is an unhealthy economy.

Read more

A really flexible food system reduces the concentration of the food market, not increases it. It puts health and equality at the heart of food supply for months to come (probably years). And it speeds up the development of a diet that takes a long time.

Food is not just a (quantitative) supply or tonnage. Also about general nutritional health and sustainable food consumption for everyone.

Great problems for the British food system have been exacerbated by the coronavirus. Food policy and planning have not been easy in political and political discussions so far. Many still believe that food is best delivered through the market, not that it is a “public good.” However, the current crisis has exacerbated the absurdity of these spontaneous assumptions. Of course, it’s time for Britain to discuss a comprehensive, open and comprehensive diet plan for now and in the future.

Tim Lang is a professor of food policy in London, Eric P. Milston is a professor of science policy at the University of Sussex, and Terry Marsden is a professor of environmental policy and planning at Cardiff University. This article was first published in The Conversation

(Tags ToTranslate) Food