A study highlighting the health risks of addiction to video games, which is on the rise worldwide, predicts that enthusiastic gamers will not be able to change their lifestyle for the next 20 years.

The study was conducted by OnlineCasino.ca, a leading online casino in Canada. The study introduces the world, a picture of the future gamer of 2040 named Michael. He suffers from sleep deprivation, dehydration, vitamin deficiency, digital eye strain, and ‘polystyrene thumb.

“These are just some of the physical consequences of spending hours online, in a game chair, away from sunlight and physical activity,” the study said.

An average gamer is said to spend six hours a week playing online video games, many of whom become addicted and spend long hours.

The World Health Organization (WHO) considers video game addiction to be a formal mental disorder and calls it a “game disorder.”

Game disruption is characterized by disruption of game control, preference for play over other daily activities, and increased play despite negative consequences.

“We’ve done in-depth research on any physical effects on the body and human health from spending a lot of time indoors and online,” the study said, referring to the various physical and psychological effects of gambling disorder.

Michael’s physical appearance is terrifying because it is a symbol of the serious health effects that an avid gamer wants to create due to a game disorder.

Thick black rings under his eyes indicate digital pressure. It is also known as Digital Eye Strain, where the eye appears to be dry.

Other notable changes in hair loss are vitamin D deficiency, cranial indentation due to constant pressure, and hair loss due to poor air quality and lack of blood circulation. Fingers with blisters, onycholysis, Nintendo’s osteoarthritis, trigger finger or thumb gamers, as well as carpal tunnel syndrome appear abnormal.

(Tags ToTranslate) Future gamers