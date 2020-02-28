This is how they do crawfish at the Ragin’ Cajun!

David Keith
‘Tis the year for boiling and peeling! The crawfish craze is large in Houston and Ragin’ Cajun is undoubtedly a enthusiast beloved.

The spouse and children-owned organization initially opened in 1974 as a po’ boy store and grew to become regarded as the first restaurant in city to provide refreshing boiled Louisiana crawfish.

Buyers are regarded to appear from 100 miles away to get a big plate of spicy mudbugs. Through the busy time, Ragin’ Cajun sells 10,000 to 15,000 lbs of crawfish a 7 days!

To test out the menu and destinations, stop by https://ragin-cajun.com/.

