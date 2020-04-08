This is how we stop people from touching their faces: the veil

As a doctor, medical professor, and founder of an international medical assistance group, I have spent my career working to promote public health and eradicate disease.

In my work, the COVID-19 pandemic presents new challenges – and reignites existing challenges. At present, information moves at low speed. So is the theory of confusion, misinformation, and conspiracy. Every day, we learn more and more. Every day, there are additional guidelines that we need to process to keep ourselves and the people around us protected. It seems so far out of our control.

But – one thing we can all control is our interactions with our own bodies. For that reason, we have just launched a new campaign, called “Don’t Touch Your Face,” to explore people whose habits we have to change when we respond to a pandemic.

Touching the face is almost impossible to stop the cold turkey. According to existing research bodies, people touch their faces up to-and-more than 20 times an hour, and for various reasons: to manage our appearance, to communicate while talking, and even to calm down (touching your face actually changes brain waves You!).

When we think of COVID-19, let’s also acknowledge the number of things you touch every day that have been touched by one or two other people (like the refrigerator door handle in your kitchen) and the things you touch even during periods of social alignment that it might be handled by hundreds of people every day every day (your crossing signal button in the afternoon or a credit card machine at a grocery store). These all have the potential to pose a risk of infection when our hands move from those objects to our faces.

When it is needed significantly and when resources are limited, the best solutions are often innovative, affordable, available, and easy to implement. So in that spirit, we propose a new solution to the command “Don’t Touch Your Face”: we want to restore the veil. Or as an alternative, take your own mosquito net.

Floating Doctors work directly in communities affected by tropical diseases. We often have mosquito nets in our equipment and supply boxes. You might not, but you can get it, or make your own version of a veil or face covering is quite simple with household materials.

And before you say this is crazy, let me go back. If we start from the premise that none of us should touch our faces during a pandemic, and we also recognize that stopping this habit is very difficult, our recommendation is that people put up a literal attention barrier to prevent the habit.

Previously, we talked about face to face connections. For this reason, I would like to come up with a medical term that you may often see on the news now: “Fomite Transmission.” It’s important to understand what this means and how it relates to protecting against COVID-19.

“Fomites” are things that, when contaminated with germs (such as bacteria, viruses or fungi), can move germs to new hosts. This can be a scalpel, telephone, pencil, door handle, buffet serving spoon, touch screen, or light switch – anything that can live long enough for a sick person to pollute it.

Fomite transmission can occur through a variety of ways: coughing, sneezing, and breathing, or flushing toilets and aerosolizing pathogens (even using a hand dryer can spread bacteria around the room). But one of the most common ways of Fomite Transmission is when dirty hands spread germs to the joint surface.

Subsequent people who touch Fomite on a shared surface can then become infected themselves, often by touching their faces – especially mucous membranes such as the eyes, mouth, and nose – with contaminated hands. This term may be new to most of us, but the concept is something we all know, and rarely think about, except when we see someone walking out of the bathroom without washing their hands, or sneezing on the buffet line.

There is a lot of debate about how long or how well this new virus can live on various surfaces, and it’s hard to say exactly how many transmissions from Fomites and not the direct spread of people, but let’s see what all those people are. in agreement about:

1. We know for sure that COVID-19 can live outside the body on various surfaces for hours to days, and this is long enough to infect the next person who touches Fomite.

2. We know that sick people deposit COVID-19 on the surface and create fomites: the researchers found “swabs taken from the air outlet that tested positive, showing that tiny droplets laden with viruses can be removed by air flow and stored in equipment such as ventilation. ” They found the virus in swabs from 13 of the 15 room sites including fans, toilet bowls, sinks, and door handles, concluding that “significant environmental contamination by patients with SARS-CoV-2 through respiratory droplets and stool release indicates the environment as a potential medium. transmission. “

3. We know that the main way people get infected from Fomites is to touch Fomite and then touch their face.

4. We know that touching your face is almost impossible to stop.

So, whatever we learn in the coming months, we know for sure – right now – that FOM people and those who touch faces are risky, and that they don’t touch our faces (which really doesn’t cost anything and not immediately impact on our economy or society) will be a very good new habit to create at this time. Even so, this is a big challenge for most of us to achieve.

DIY hoods, or mosquito nets purchased from online retailers, will not protect you from inhalation droplets (only a properly installed N95 mask will do that) but we believe it will function to prevent you from touching your face.

Easy. Cheap. Simple. A solution that you can implement right now – and more importantly, something you can do to protect yourself. It is far more difficult not to touch our faces than to do something that stops our faces!

Hopefully this is something we can enjoy; as we with children begin to run out of craft to do, DIY veils and nets can be interactive and not cause fear.

Master one today and join us in the “Don’t Touch Your Face” campaign. We even have the hashtag: #dtyf.

Check online, dig your mosquito net from camping gear, or make your own veil. You also need to take other precautions – especially the act of staying away from the social, wearing gloves in public if you can access them, and washing your hands before and after removing the gloves – but this is an addition to the layer of protection.

And it works on mosquitoes too.

Benjamin LaBrot is Founder and CEO of Floating Doctors and Clinical Assistant Professor of Medical Education at the Keck School of Medicine Dept. at USC.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author.