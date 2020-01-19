This is how you feel about your new relationship. – Up News info

% MINIFYHTML53bcbe854f53e9f15a16c808fde02f9d11%

It seems that Liam Hemsworth moved from his ex, Miley Cyrus, eight months after their marriage after his shocking divorce. So how do you feel dating Liam with Gabriella Brooks?

A source tells HollywoodLife that Miley, who also moved with Cody Simpson, is not trying to make the situation uncomfortable.

“Miley does not ask her mutual friends about Liam’s new relationship. She doesn’t want to bother anyone. She has no control over Liam, because they have very few common friends with whom they both talk, but many of her friends took sides and do not communicate with each other after the divorce. They will communicate here and there with friends, but not before. The divorce was also difficult for their couple of common friends, “they explained.

As you have heard, a few days ago Liam and Gabriella enjoyed each other’s company in Byron Bay, Australia and packed a large amount of PDA.

They were not at all shy or tried to keep their romance private, based on all the kiss photos that the paparazzi could take.

Although everything is new to them, it seems that their relationship is evolving fairly quickly, given that Liam has already presented the young beauty to her parents.

In the meantime, the relationship between Miley and Cody is also going very well.

Inside information was also revealed via the same news media that “Miley and Liam have not spoken for a long time. They barely spoke after the breakup. They will always love each other in the background and the friends around them will feel that they still love each other. When they broke up, many of their best friends were unbelievers and thought they would be together again. “

Well, it still doesn’t seem possible for them right now.



