This is how you see the 2020 Oscars in Australia from your own couch

No matter whether you just want to see the fashion moments on the red carpet or (just like me) just want to watch Tom Hanks Sweet angel presence, the 2020 Academy Awards are getting closer. So it’s time to find out how to actually look at them.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast on Australia on Monday, February 10th, on free TV.

Start with Sunrise’s exclusive report on the red carpet of breakfast television and experience the exquisite fashion moments of your favorite stars on the couch with a bowl of oatmeal in hand.

The ceremony itself begins at 12:00 p.m. on February 10 and will be broadcast live on Seven.

But don’t be upset if your boss doesn’t allow you to watch the ceremony at work, as he also puts it on 7Flix at 7:30 p.m. if you can avoid spoilers all day on the internet.

You avoid Oscar’s spoilers all day.

Don’t have a TV because it’s 2020 and you probably don’t need one? Don’t worry, you can also stream it digitally in the 7plus app or online at 7Plus.

It’s going to be a big year with something like that Joaquin Phoenix, Adam Driver, Brad Pitt and the sweet, sweet angel Tom Hanks, all nominated for the best roles, including how Leo Dicaprio, There are also a variety of Kickass women who are nominated for awards, including: Renee Zellweger, Charlie Theron, Baby Yoda’s girlfriend Laura Dern and Australian queen Margot Robbie.

In addition to the actual ceremony, you can also call up performances Elton John, Cynthia Erivo and Billie Eilish.

If that’s not enough for you, you can get the E! red carpet from 8 a.m. on February 10 and their after-party show from 2 p.m.

If you don’t have time to watch the show, you can sit back, relax, and stay up to date all day. We will keep you up to date with all the winners, speeches and everything Tom Hanks is doing to make me cry.

