This is not 2003 and Trump is not Bush

Donald Trump is not George W. Bush.

That should be clear to everyone now, but his critics and even some of his supporters immediately acted as if it were 2003 at the point of the war in Iraq when Trump eliminated the Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Suddenly the neocons were cachet again (Vox warned that “the hawks of the war in Iraq are back”), and we were about to start an endless war again. Trump’s decision to kill Soleimani, wrote New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg, repeating a common chorus: “has brought the United States to the brink of a devastating new conflict in the Middle East.”

There is no doubt that the operation against Soleimani entailed risks, but it has not turned Trump into a conventional interventionist. The elimination of Soleimani was in fact fully in line with the approach of the president of the world that cannot be plotted on a simple hawk / dove or neocon / isolationist axis.

Trump’s victory overturned the ruling consensus on republican foreign policy, but it was not an appearance of pure and simple isolation.

Even when Trump sounded the most hostile to US obligations and alliances abroad in 2016, he promised to bomb “the (expletive)” from ISIS. No matter how much Trump despised in the Middle East, it would not be possible to continue this threat without military means, an intelligence network and allies on the ground. Once elected, Trump certainly bombed the (expletive) ISIS.

Killing Soleimani adheres to this general orientation instead of deviating from it.

The red line from Trump to Iran had nothing to do with our values ​​or shipping routes. It reflected the most basic imperative of a nation protecting itself: do not harm Americans.

When a rocket attack by an Iranian-backed militia killed an American contractor and injured other Americans on a base in Iraq, Trump responded with an astounding thump of an enemy commander thought to be safe out of reach, designed to deliver the maximum deterrent bang for the goat.

All of this is why Trump’s populist supporters claim that the president has been co-opted by war criminals from the deep states, who are jeopardizing his political base, is out of place. Trump has never promised anyone that he would refuse to respond to threats to Americans, or respect the unspoken rules that protect a blood-stained senior official of a hostile foreign regime. In fact, if Trump had said one of these things, it would have been out of character.

A certain kind of warlike spirit – harassing and exaggerating, bragging about our great military capabilities and motivated by considerations of personal and national honor – is the key to the Trump brand.

The murder of Soleimani is more likely to add to the legend of Donald Trump for his most loyal donors instead of pausing them. In their opinion, President Trump is doing here again what no other president would do, because he received excessive criticism, often from a constantly hysterical press corps, and has worked it out so far.

This impulse alone is not sufficient to solve the complex problem of Iran’s foreign policy. But it can be useful in a competition of intimidation and escalation. Killing Soleimani is not a deep-state or neocon project, but rather an unmistakable expression of Trump’s distinctive worldview.

Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.