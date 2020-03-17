‘This is not a crisis’: Kootenai Co. Emergency Management provides update on COVID-19 response

March 16, 2020 3:41 PM

Connor Sarles

Posted: March 16, 2020 3:41 PM

KOOTENAI CO., Clean. — Kootenai County Crisis Management held a press convention addressing the county’s reaction to COVID-19 developments.

The Board of County Commissioners issued a disaster declaration on Sunday, which opened an Unexpected emergency Procedure Centre (EOC) for a coordinated reaction, and supplies county-extensive means for very first responders with Panhandle Wellness and Kootenai Wellbeing.

The EOC citizen support line can be attained at 208-446-2292.

Kootenai County Sheriff Ben Wolfinger stated there was “a good deal of fake news out there,” and stresses that there is no plan to near state borders, or to close Interstate 90 at Point out Line—contrary, he mentioned, to facts persons might see on social media.

Sheriff Wolfinger also observed that Emergency Administration is functioning with university districts to decide their up coming actions.

Main Chris Approaches observed that, as much as personalized basic safety goes, the details is quickly shifting. Techniques urged the public to go to the CDC web-site to stay up-to-date on preventative actions.

If you are ill or have a cough, Techniques reported, stay home and remain quiet. He documented that Panhandle Health and fitness set up a COVID-19 data hotline at 1-877-415-5225, which is out there Monday–Friday 8 a.m.–7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

“We are in a preparing, information and facts stage, not a crisis stage,” Sheriff Wolfinger additional.

Ways stated that coronavirus tests is not open up to the community, and is only performed through a physician’s or nurse practitioner’s order. Means stated that no clinics are at this time accepting walk-in virus testing.

Additionally, Emergency Management is building variations to area dispatch—911 dispatchers will be inquiring new thoughts associated to COVID-19, to make absolutely sure initial responders are thoroughly secured.

Sheriff Wolfinger pressured that persons really should not phone 911 for anything at all other than emergencies—including for COVID-19 info, or for rides to a clinic. He reported they should really as an alternative contact their healthcare company.

“The worst thing we can do is give out bogus info,” claimed Ways.

According to Crisis Administration, 80 percent of the men and women who get the virus will only be mildly ill—meaning a fever, cough or sore throat. They will probable recuperate at household just fine. 15 per cent of clients, on the other hand, would will need hospitalization, with a further 2–5 per cent critically ill.

Emergency Administration urges the exact same basic safety guidelines as Trump’s Sunday push convention: avoid gatherings about 10 individuals, prevent ingesting at bars, consuming at places to eat, and keep home.

“This is not a worry, this is not a disaster,” mentioned Sheriff Wolfinger.

