Chairman Donald Trump got fighting with CNN Jim Acosta at the White House Coronation Working Group on Friday, when the White House spokesman asked about hospital workers across the country saying they did not have enough equipment.

“Sir, Mr President, we hear from many people who see this information as a kind of pleasant conversation,” said Acosta, citing criticism that officials were painting a “pink picture”.

“You ask some of these questions, ‘Do we have enough masks?’ No. ” Do we have enough tests? No. “Do we have enough PPE? No,” he continued.

“I think the answer is yes. Who said no to that?” The president replied.

Acosta said “you see the cover” and the president remarked: “A lot of this is fake news.”

“When doctors and doctors work in our air and say they don’t have enough tests …” Acosta began.

“Depending on your weather, they always say that, because otherwise you won’t put them on,” the president said.

He also questioned the term “happy speech”, saying to Acosta: “This is not a happy speech. Maybe he’s happy to talk about you. I’m not happy to talk about myself. We are talking about death. We are talking about the largest economy in the world that is closing. One day I have to close it. And we did the right thing, because maybe 2 million people would die instead of what the final number would be.

“Thousands of people have died. There’s nothing happy about that, Jim. This is a sad discussion. These are the saddest – these are the saddest news conferences I’ve ever had. I don’t like doing them,” he said.

You can watch more via CNN.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protected]